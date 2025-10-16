VERNON, CT, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MCM Fundraising supports Local Small Businesses during the Holiday Season with their Simply Shipped Collection MCM Fundraising is proud to announce the return of its popular Simply Shipped Collection, a holiday fundraising program that brings the warmth of local craftsmanship to families nationwide—while making it easier than ever for schools, teams, and community groups to raise money.Designed with convenience, community, and quality in mind, the Simply Shipped Collection features a curated assortment of premium products—all made or sourced from local small businesses. From artisan treats and cozy seasonal items to thoughtful gift sets, the collection ships directly to supporters, making holiday fundraising completely contact-free and stress-free.“It’s been really great watching how perfectly our Simply Shipped Collection aligns with the holiday season of gifting,” said Mark Lanz, co-owner at MCM Fundraising. “The Simply Shipped Collection supports our network of small business partners while also helping local groups meet their fundraising goals. It's a win for everyone involved.”Another added bonus, Lanz shared, is that the Simply Shipped Collection puts its vendors, local to CT, on a nationwide stage. “We are shipping these items across the country. All of a sudden you have someone from California hooked on our hand poured candles from Oak + Ivy. Connections like that can open a lot of doors for a small business. It’s really cool to see.”With a focus on quality, ease, and community impact, Simply Shipped allows organizations to offer meaningful products that people love to give (and receive), while supporting local economies and entrepreneurs.Key benefits of the Simply Shipped Collection:• No in-person contact or delivery required – all items are shipped directly to customers.• Support for local small businesses – every purchase helps sustain artisans and makers.• Easy-to-use online platform – groups can launch a fundraiser in minutes.• High profit margins – ideal for meeting seasonal fundraising goals quickly.To learn more or to start a fundraiser, visit https://my.mcmfundraising.com/fundraisers/simply-shipped-collection-only/ About MCM Fundraising:MCM Fundraising has been helping groups succeed with creative, high-impact fundraising solutions for over 25 years. From schools and sports teams to nonprofits and community causes, MCM is committed to making fundraising simple, effective, and meaningful.________________________________________For more information about the Simply Shipped Fundraising program or any of its vendors, please contact:Mark LanzCo-Owner of MCM Fundraising860-375-8138MCMteam@mcmfundraising.com

