MCM Fundraising partners with local veteran owned vendor, Misfit Spices

MCM Fundraising has added local, veteran-owned vendor, Misfit Spices to their Simply Shipped Collection. This completes the ship-to-home fundraising collection.

VERNON, CT, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MCM Fundraising Partners with Veteran-Owned Local Business Misfit Spices to Support Healthy Living and Community GivingMCM Fundraising is proud to announce its partnership with Misfit Spices, a local, veteran-owned small business that specializes in flavorful, low-sodium spice blends. This collaboration brings together a shared mission of promoting small, local business, while providing healthy options in fundraising.Founded and operated by a military veteran, Misfit Spices has quickly become known for its creative and health-conscious spice blends that don’t sacrifice flavor. The company’s unique approach to seasoning—focusing on low sodium, high taste—has earned a loyal following among home cooks, health advocates, and foodies alike.MCM Fundraising, a trusted name in helping schools, sports teams, and nonprofit organizations reach their financial goals, saw a perfect match in Misfit Spices. The partnership offers supporters an exciting and meaningful way to give back to our fellow small business community, while offering something you might not expect to see in a traditional fundraising lineup!“We’re thrilled to join forces with Misfit Spices,” said Doug Laplante, owner at MCM Fundraising. “Their dedication to quality above all, mirrors our own values. Plus, it’s a great way for our supporters to try something new while giving back.”The product line will feature a variety of Misfit Spices’ best-selling blends, Garlic Pepper Rub, Green Machine, Coffee Brown Sugar Rub and their Original Misfit Blend. All 4 spices are crafted without preservatives, unnecessary fillers, or excessive salt. 40% portion of every sale will go directly to the participating fundraising group, and can be shipped to customers nationwide.The MCM Fundraising x Misfit Spices line has already launched, and can be found as part of the Simply Shipped portion of every fundraiser we run.For more information about the partnership or where you can purchase your Misfit blend, please contact:Doug LaplanteOwner of MCM Fundraising860-375-8138MCMteam@mcmfundraising.comAbout MCM Fundraising:MCM Fundraising is a family owned and operated fundraising company, dedicated to helping schools, teams, and nonprofits meet their financial goals through innovative, customizable fundraising programs.About Misfit Spices: Misfit Spices is a veteran-owned small business that creates bold, low-sodium spice blends using high-quality ingredients. Focused on flavor and wellness, Misfit Spices proves that healthy cooking can be delicious

