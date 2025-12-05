Announcing the 'Trump Accounts' Free Coloring Book

Trump Accounts Give the Next Generation a Jump Start on Saving

Trump Accounts Give the Next Generation a Jump Start on Saving

Trump Accounts Give the Next Generation a Jump Start on Saving

Trump Accounts Give the Next Generation a Jump Start on Saving

Trump Accounts Coloring Book- FREE

Trump Accounts Coloring Book- FREE

Trump Accounts Coloring Book Free Digital Download. Trump Accounts Full Book PDF

Trump Accounts Coloring Book Free Digital Download. Trump Accounts Full Book PDF

Trump Accounts Coloring Book Free Digital Download. Trump Accounts Full Book PDF

Trump Accounts Coloring Book Free Digital Download. Trump Accounts Full Book PDF

Any child born after December 31, 2024, and before January 1, 2029, is eligible to have a Trump Account. The government provides an initial deposit of $1,000.

What a great idea, investing in children from birth to age 18. This comprehensive book provides full details on the Trump Accounts. A free downloadable book compliments of ColoringBook.com”
— N. Wayne Bell, Publisher
ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- St. Louis-based Really Big Coloring Books® announces the FREE DIGITAL DOWNLOADABLE Trump Accounts coloring book for all U.S. Citizens. The company designed a unique, high-quality coloring book for use by the general public. Included inside are details on the new Trump Accounts for any US citizen born after Dec. 31st, 2024 and before Jan. 1, 2029.

Introduction and overview of the Trump Accounts Coloring Book is listed below. Please click here for a Free Digital Download: Trump Accounts Full Book PDF.

Trump Accounts Give the Next Generation a Jump Start on Saving. The One Big Beautiful Bill introduces the establishment of Trump Accounts, a financial initiative designed to benefit American children under the age of 18. The program provides unique opportunities for the long-term financial security of children born within a specified time frame.

Eligibility and Initial Funding, Trump Accounts may be created for American children who have not yet turned 18. Specifically, any child born after December 31, 2024, and before January 1, 2029, is eligible to have a Trump Account established in their name. Upon opening such an account, the government will provide an initial deposit of $1,000.

Parental and Employer Contributions, in addition to the government’s initial contribution, parents have the option to contribute up to $5,000 per year to their child’s Trump Account during the early years of the program. Furthermore, employers are allowed to make annual contributions of up to $2,500 to these accounts. Notably, any employer contribution will not affect the employee’s taxable income, providing a tax-advantaged method for family savings.

Projected Account Growth, the Council of Economic Advisers (CEA) has provided estimates of the potential growth of Trump Accounts based on average returns from the U.S. stock market. For a child born in 2026, the following projections apply:

If maximum contributions are made each year, the Trump Account is estimated to grow to $303,800 by the time the child reaches age 18, and to $1,091,900 by age 28. If no additional contributions are made beyond the government’s initial deposit, the account is projected to reach $5,800 by age 18 and $18,100 by age 28.

N. Wayne Bell
Really Big Coloring Books, Inc.
+1 314-695-5757
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
TikTok
X
Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Announcing the 'Trump Accounts' Free Coloring Book

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Politics, U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
N. Wayne Bell
Really Big Coloring Books, Inc.
+1 314-695-5757
Company/Organization
Really Big Coloring Books, Inc.
9261 Dielman Industrial Drive
Saint Louis, Missouri, 63132-2202
United States
+1 314-695-5757
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Really Big Coloring Books®, Inc., headquartered in St. Louis, MO, is a multi-national company providing books, coloring books, musical products and other paper products. The company holds membership in industry organizations including The Missouri Press Association, System for Award Management for the U.S. Govt. (SAM), promotional products groups, SAGE, ASI, and PPAI, The International Book Publishers Assoc. (IBPA) and other publishing industry leading groups. A Member of the Library of Congress Copyright Office in book and music publishing.1-314-695-5757 for more information or visit http://www.ColoringBook.com. The company owns more than 1600 web domains across the globe, all relating to books and music.

Really Big Coloring Books®, Inc., headquartered in St. Louis, MO,

More From This Author
Announcing the 'Trump Accounts' Free Coloring Book
Charlie Kirk Freedom Coloring Book Released by ColoringBook.com
ColoringBook.com Releases Full Line of Coloring Books for All Fifty States, Every State and the Collector Set
View All Stories From This Author