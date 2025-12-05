Announcing the 'Trump Accounts' Free Coloring Book

Trump Accounts Give the Next Generation a Jump Start on Saving Trump Accounts Give the Next Generation a Jump Start on Saving Trump Accounts Coloring Book- FREE Trump Accounts Coloring Book Free Digital Download. Trump Accounts Full Book PDF Trump Accounts Coloring Book Free Digital Download. Trump Accounts Full Book PDF

Any child born after December 31, 2024, and before January 1, 2029, is eligible to have a Trump Account. The government provides an initial deposit of $1,000.

What a great idea, investing in children from birth to age 18. This comprehensive book provides full details on the Trump Accounts. A free downloadable book compliments of ColoringBook.com” — N. Wayne Bell, Publisher

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- St. Louis-based Really Big Coloring Booksannounces the FREE DIGITAL DOWNLOADABLE Trump Accounts coloring book for all U.S. Citizens. The company designed a unique, high-quality coloring book for use by the general public. Included inside are details on the new Trump Accounts for any US citizen born after Dec. 31st, 2024 and before Jan. 1, 2029.Introduction and overview of the Trump Accounts Coloring Book is listed below. Please click here for a Free Digital Download: Trump Accounts Full Book PDF Trump Accounts Give the Next Generation a Jump Start on Saving. The One Big Beautiful Bill introduces the establishment of Trump Accounts, a financial initiative designed to benefit American children under the age of 18. The program provides unique opportunities for the long-term financial security of children born within a specified time frame.Eligibility and Initial Funding, Trump Accounts may be created for American children who have not yet turned 18. Specifically, any child born after December 31, 2024, and before January 1, 2029, is eligible to have a Trump Account established in their name. Upon opening such an account, the government will provide an initial deposit of $1,000.Parental and Employer Contributions, in addition to the government’s initial contribution, parents have the option to contribute up to $5,000 per year to their child’s Trump Account during the early years of the program. Furthermore, employers are allowed to make annual contributions of up to $2,500 to these accounts. Notably, any employer contribution will not affect the employee’s taxable income, providing a tax-advantaged method for family savings.Projected Account Growth, the Council of Economic Advisers (CEA) has provided estimates of the potential growth of Trump Accounts based on average returns from the U.S. stock market. For a child born in 2026, the following projections apply:If maximum contributions are made each year, the Trump Account is estimated to grow to $303,800 by the time the child reaches age 18, and to $1,091,900 by age 28. If no additional contributions are made beyond the government’s initial deposit, the account is projected to reach $5,800 by age 18 and $18,100 by age 28.

