All 50 States Coloring & Activity Book Collector Set, 36 pages per State, released by ColoringBook.com

Students can explore America state by state with this comprehensive "All 50 States Coloring Book Set". Each state has its own dedicated 36-page book, totaling 1800+ pages, complete with state history, flag, capital, interesting facts, and maps. These educational books feature state songs, mottos, animals, flora and fauna, and famous citizens, making them perfect for learning while coloring. "With full color 80# glossy covers and 60# text inside pages, good coloring paper for markers, crayons, pencils, pens, 1800+pages total. "Our mission is to provide parents and teachers, educators in schools, churches, homeschoolers, with the ability to visit all 50 states in a full volume set," continued Bell.
