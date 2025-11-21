Charlie Kirk Freedom Coloring Book Released by ColoringBook.com

Charlie Kirk Freedom Coloring Book is a true-to-life non-fiction book, a profile, a Really Big Coloring Books® product designed for youth and a light biography of Charlie Kirk for children, young adults, parents, and those who loved and respected Charlie. While other children were playing Charlie Kirk would read the papers, listen to the news and talk and ask a lot of questions. Charlie Kirk Freedom Coloring Books for eveyone, a family man, a father, a husband and a Christian. Charlie Kirk started giving speeches in school, his first speech he was nervous, had fun and realized even people who disagree can get along. Charlie Kirk had a dream, he believed in himself and became a global icon. I am Charlie Kirk.

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Really Big Coloring Books| ColoringBook.com continues its line of modern and cultural event coloring books. The latest addition is the Charlie Kirk Freedom Coloring Book , a true-to-life non-fiction book, a profile by Really Big Coloring Booksfor youth or adults. It's a light biography of Charlie Kirk. Designed for children, young adults, parents, and those who loved and respected Charlie. A coloring book documentary beginning with Charlie Kirk’s childhood, with a storyline and content written by the publisher. "We create products that are of great interest to the public while keeping a positive influence and respecting the individuals we write about," says N. Wayne Bell, founder of Really Big Coloring Books."Honoring Charlie Kirk in a book for children was not an option; we knew we had to make this book," stated Bell. "He has become a global icon that is influencing generations even after his death," said Bell. The company independently created the Charlie Kirk Freedom Coloring Book for all ages : a positive reflection of a man who has influenced an entire generation. In his short-lived adult years, Charlie managed to bring together people from all walks of life around the common thread of communication. Through the Freedom of Speech, Charlie created an incredible movement of young people, helping them to realize America is a great place to live and work. He was an inspiration to young and old, and the new book personifies Charlie Kirk while encouraging others to speak up and speak out.The Charlie Kirk Freedom Coloring Book presents the interpretation and research of Really Big Coloring Books, Inc., a Missouri Press Association member and decades-long publisher of biographies, editorial books, magazines, children’s books, and other publications since 1988. The book was not subject to outside editorial approval, censorship, or any other influence; it was written from the heart, with respect for Charlie.Written and shaped entirely by the Publisher at Really Big Coloring Books®, believing in the Freedom of Speech and the Freedom of the Press, just as Charlie Kirk did. Really Big Coloring Bookshas created custom coloring books since 1988. The Founder and Publisher at Really Big Coloring Books, Inc. is Wayne Bell.

