VA Research Wrap Up: New findings on PTSD treatment, sleep apnea, and a pilot food program

VA’s Office of Research and Development recently published three News Briefs highlighting research advances on PTSD treatment, sleep apnea and a pilot food program.

Whole health bolsters PTSD therapy

VA researchers from Seattle and Dallas found that Veterans are 40% more likely to complete evidence-based treatments for PTSD when they are also involved in VA Whole Health programs, such as health and wellness coaching and wellness groups, or VA complementary and integrative health therapies.

The researchers completed a national analysis of more than 100,000 records for Veterans with PTSD who began an evidence-based treatment between 2018 and 2022. While 66% of those Veterans did not complete the minimum eight treatment sessions needed to benefit fully, those who received the supplemental services were more likely to stay in evidence-based PTSD for longer periods and were more likely to receive therapeutic benefits. View the full study from the “Journal of Traumatic Stress.”

Smartwatches can improve sleep apnea treatment use

Researchers from the Greater Los Angeles VA recruited 50 Veterans with obstructive sleep apnea from a VA sleep clinic and randomly assigned them to either a group wearing commercially available smartwatches—which monitor blood oxygen saturation levels throughout the night and provide weekly feedback reports—or a waitlist group with dummy devices. Both groups wore the devices for 28 days, but those with the smartwatches increased their positive airway pressure (PAP) use by an average of 80 minutes per night, while the placebo group decreased their PAP use by 10 minutes per night on average.

The initial results from this small sample show promise that such devices could increase the use of PAP therapy for sleep apnea and improve health outcomes. View the full study from the journal “Sleep.”

Pilot food program shows promise for rural Veterans

A new Food is Medicine program offered by VA facilities in rural New Hampshire and Vermont resulted in 50% of participants reducing their food insecurity, with 75% reporting they were eating more fresh vegetables.

Researchers recruited 74 Veterans who reported food insecurity or had been diagnosed with at least one diet-sensitive health condition, such as hypertension or type 2 diabetes, to the pilot program. These Veterans received a weekly 3- to 10-pound bag of in-season, farm-produced vegetables and recipes for 17 weeks, along with online cooking and nutrition classes. The Veterans said picking up their produce each week and participating in the virtual classes also provided them with positive social interactions, and 95% of participants reported a desire to be involved in similar programs in the future.

While the researchers noted coordinating the program proved challenging, they said the facility staff were eager to find ways to improve it, and they hope the pilot can provide a blueprint for future implementation, given the program’s positive results. View the full study from the “Journal of Hunger & Environmental Nutrition.”

For more Office of Research and Development updates, visit ORD online or go to https://www.research.va.gov/news_briefs/.