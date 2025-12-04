Cancer care & well-being: VA empowers Veterans nationwide

In pursuit of VA’s commitment to providing high-quality and Veteran-first care, VA’s National Oncology Program recognizes the significance of a whole health approach to cancer care. Faced with the challenges of cancer, maintaining well-being is truly critical. VA has a wealth of resources, guidance and real-world perspectives that empower Veterans, protect Veteran well-being and foster resilience.

Stop cancer before it starts

“Regular exercise, maintaining a healthy weight, avoiding tobacco and limiting alcohol all help lower cancer risk,” said Dr. Jane Kim, executive director for Preventive Medicine at VA’s National Center for Health Promotion and Disease Prevention. “All of these healthy lifestyle behaviors can help prevent and reduce the risk of cancer all while improving your quality of life.”

The importance of staying current with cancer screenings

Remaining vigilant about your cancer screenings is a key component of proactively protecting your health. By keeping up with recommended cancer screenings, you take an active role in safeguarding your well-being and detecting potential concerns early.

For Veterans who are unsure if they are due for a cancer screening, VA provides a convenient quick-reference list outlining the recommended screening guidelines (view online) for the most common cancers affecting the Veteran population. These include screenings for breast, cervical, colorectal and lung cancers.

It is equally important to maintain open communication with your VA primary care provider. Discuss your screening schedule with them to confirm whether you are due for any of the recommended tests. Take the opportunity during your visits to ask questions or address any concerns you have regarding family members who may have been diagnosed with rare cancers or at an early age. Your provider can offer tailored advice and guidance based on your personal health history and risk factors.

Comprehensive strategies for post-cancer wellness

Wellness after cancer treatment is vital for survivors, focusing on restoring overall health beyond physical recovery.

According to VA’s Whole Health Library, even if the cancer is cured, Veterans may find themselves adjusting to a “new normal” while they become accustomed to residual side effects from treatment and learning what new symptoms may or may not be concerning for a recurrence.

Testifying to the significance of striving for optimal health, Air Force Veteran Denise Baptist—who underwent treatment for multiple myeloma in 2017 and is now in remission—encourages her fellow Veterans to make a conscious decision to improve their lifestyle. Baptist encourages Veterans to, “Keep all their appointments and listen to their doctors.”

Who’s got your six?

Peer support during cancer treatment offers invaluable companionship, understanding and guidance, providing Veterans with a supportive network of fellow warriors who share their unique experiences and can offer emotional and practical support.

In late 2024, VA’s Breast and Gynecologic Cancer System of Excellence (BGSoE) launched a Peer Support Program, a virtual platform for Veterans undergoing treatment for breast or gynecologic cancers.

“Peer support is when you can connect with someone else who’s going through, or has gone through the same experience,” said Dr. Haley Moss, director of VA’s BGSoE and gynecologic oncologist at Durham VA. “Peer support provides a vital lifeline to Veteran cancer patients, particularly women with breast or gynecologic cancer, offering them the much-needed reassurance—reassurance and solidarity that has long been overdue.”

After cancer: Resources for health

In addition to her cancer surveillance program, Baptist participated in the MOVE! Weight Management Program during her post-treatment wellness journey and says her weight is now where it is supposed to be.

“There is quality care that is available to Veterans at VA. I want them to take it, live and enjoy life, and allow VA to help them have a better journey in life. You must have an attitude of gratitude. If you think good things and you have VA doctors, you can do it.”

Focusing on wellness after cancer treatment helps survivors regain control, build resilience and improve overall well-being, so Veterans can live fulfilling lives beyond their recovery.

Learn more about cancer care and VA

Veterans are strongly encouraged to talk to their VA provider about the need for different cancer screenings and what screening options are available.

To learn more about how VA works shoulder-to-shoulder with strategic partners to expand access and reduce barriers to cancer care at VA, visit cancer.va.gov.

Visit My HealtheVet to learn tips and tools to help you partner with your health care team, so together, you may work to manage your health.