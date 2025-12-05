Veteran rebuilds strength through Compensated Work Therapy Program

Rebuilding strength through meaningful work

If you visit the George E. Wahlen VA Medical Center on any given morning, you might spot Navy Veteran Rick Silver crisscrossing campus, checking tire pressure on a government vehicle before heading into a building to ensure fire extinguishers are up to code.

It’s a routine that keeps him moving and engaged, but his life didn’t always have this busy rhythm.

An electrical engineer by trade, Silver had to step away from the career he loved after a heart attack changed everything.

“My mother and my doctor both told me I shouldn’t work anymore because I had a lot of damage to my heart, and if I had another heart attack, I would certainly die,” Silver said.

At first, his former employer allowed him to continue working part-time. But when the company asked him to return to a full-time schedule, he faced a hard decision.

“The job I had was actually very stressful,” he recalled. “I was still afraid of working the way I used to, so I quit.”

Over the next 12 years, Silver became sedentary, and even light activity left him winded. As his heart condition worsened to the point where he needed a transplant, he felt like every day was the same.

“Being in the condo and not really having anything that I needed to do except for doctors’ appointments was depressing,” he said. “It was making it harder for me to get up every day.”

That’s when his care team at VA Salt Lake City suggested he consider the Compensated Work Therapy (CWT) program, an initiative that helps Veterans build endurance, skills and confidence to rejoin the workforce.

CWT program: a path to rebuild strength and confidence

“I still have a lot of appointments, and the CWT program has given me an opportunity to build my stamina and get into shape while taking care of my heart,” Silver said. “I started making myself get up earlier to match a typical work schedule.”

Unlike permanent jobs, CWT is designed as a steppingstone, providing meaningful work in a supportive environment while allowing Veterans to heal, learn and rebuild.

“We take Veteran patients who are facing chronic unemployment, and the idea is to place them in a successful work setting where they can learn the habits needed to be a successful worker,” explained Dr. Robert Banz, vocational services coordinator for the VA Salt Lake City Health Care System. “We find cooperating supervisors who are willing to help our CWT patients with those habits and skills.”

While there are some limits on the type of work available, Banz says there’s something for nearly everyone.

“There are very few limitations to who can be in our program,” Banz said. “They are patients receiving patient care services, and we try to be as broad as we can.”

Today, Silver assists the VA Salt Lake City engineering department with daily tasks. The steady movement, light lifting, and varied responsibilities have helped him regain physical strength without overtaxing his heart.

“It makes me feel good that I can give back to VA,” Silver said. “They saved my life.”

Silver’s journey proves that sometimes, stepping back is the first step forward.

If you or a Veteran you know wants to rebuild skills, regain confidence and prepare for meaningful employment, talk to your VA care team about a consult for the CWT Program.

This article was originally published on the VA Salt Lake City Health Care site and has been edited for style and clarity.