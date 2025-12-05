Spartan Capital Customers: Atlas Funds Investors Have Potential Recovery Options

Atlas Funds Investors Should Seek Legal Counsel Following FINRA Complaint Against Spartan Capital Securities

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- National investment loss and securities law firm KlaymanToskes is issuing an investor alert to individuals who purchased interests in the Atlas Funds through Spartan Capital Securities, LLC, following the filing of a formal complaint by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (“FINRA”) alleging misrepresentation of the funds, conflicts of interest, and due-diligence violations in connection with the sale of these private placement investments. If you purchased the Atlas Funds through Spartan Capital Securities, contact the law firm of KlaymanToskes for a free consultation to discuss your legal rights at 888-997-9956 or investigations@klaymantoskes.com.According to FINRA’s complaint (No. 2021069218305), Spartan Capital Securities, along with its owner John D. Lowry and compliance officer Kim M. Monchik, allegedly recommended Atlas Fund private placements to retail customers between approximately March 2021 and October 2021, despite any reasonable basis for the recommendations. FINRA alleges that investor purchases during this period exceeded $24 million, and that the firm allegedly earned more than $2.4 million in fees.FINRA further alleges that the private placement memoranda (“PPMs”) and related materials provided to investors may have contained misleading statements concerning pricing, markups, and affiliated-party conflicts of interest. According to the complaint, investors were allegedly told that the Atlas Funds would not share in profits from certain markups, when FINRA claims that approximately $3.25 million in markups were charged and may have financially benefited the control person.Private placements such as the Atlas Funds are often high-risk, illiquid, and unsuitable for many retail investors. When conflicts of interest, fees, and risks are not fully disclosed, investors cannot make informed decisions regarding their portfolios and may suffer losses as a result.Investors who purchased the Atlas Funds and sustained losses may be entitled to pursue recovery through FINRA arbitration if the investments were unsuitable, improperly disclosed, or recommended despite conflicts of interest.If you purchased the Atlas Funds through Spartan Capital Securities and suffered losses, contact securities attorney Lawrence L. Klayman at (888) 997-9956 or investigations@klaymantoskes.com for a free and confidential consultation. KlaymanToskes represents investors nationwide in FINRA arbitration and does not collect attorney’s fees unless a recovery is obtained.About KlaymanToskesKlaymanToskes is a leading national securities law firm which practices exclusively in the field of securities arbitration and litigation on behalf of retail and institutional investors throughout the world in large and complex securities matters. The firm has recovered over $600 million* in Securities Litigation and FINRA Arbitration matters. KlaymanToskes has office locations in California, Florida, Nebraska, New York, and Puerto Rico.DisclaimerAttorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes. Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices. *Exclusive of attorneys fees and costs.

