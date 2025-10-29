$50 Million GWG Class Action Settlement: Seek Additional Potential Recovery Through FINRA

Contact the Law Firm of KlaymanToskes for a Free and Confidential Consultation to Discuss Pursuing an Additional Potential Recovery

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- National investment loss and securities law firm KlaymanToskes urges GWG L Bond investors who received notice of the $50,950,000 proposed class action settlement to contact the firm immediately at 888-997-9956 or investigations@klaymantoskes.com for a free and confidential consultation to discuss additional potential recovery options.According to the class notice, the proposed settlement provides an estimated recovery of approximately $30.46 per $1,000 invested, before deductions for attorneys’ fees and other costs. While the settlement marks an important step forward, it represents only a small fraction of investors’ total losses, leaving many still seeking meaningful recovery.To pursue additional compensation , investors may be able to file FINRA arbitration claims against the brokerage firms and financial advisors who recommended and sold GWG investments. KlaymanToskes represents many GWG L Bond investors nationwide in these claims, alleging that firms marketed GWG L Bonds as safe, income-producing investments despite their high risks.Through FINRA arbitration, investors can seek recovery for unsuitable investment recommendations, misrepresentations, and supervisory failures. Importantly, investors may participate in both the class action settlement and a FINRA arbitration claim, as well as any potential recovery through the bankruptcy proceeding (Case No. 22-90032).KlaymanToskes continues to represent GWG L Bond investors nationwide in FINRA arbitration claims against their brokerage firms . Contact KlaymanToskes for a free and confidential consultation at 888-997-9956 or investigations@klaymantoskes.com.About KlaymanToskesKlaymanToskes is a leading national securities law firm which practices exclusively in the field of securities arbitration and litigation on behalf of retail and institutional investors throughout the world in large and complex securities matters. The firm has recovered over $600 million* in Securities Litigation and FINRA Arbitration matters. KlaymanToskes has office locations in California, Florida, Nebraska, New York, and Puerto Rico.DisclaimerAttorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes (*exclusive of attorneys fees and costs). Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.

