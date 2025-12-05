Notice to Former First Republic Customers With Investment Losses

KlaymanToskes Offers Free, Confidential Consultations to Discuss Potential Recovery Options for First Republic Investors

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- National investment loss and securities law firm KlaymanToskes announces that it is investigating potential claims on behalf of investors who suffered losses with First Republic Securities Company, LLC, now operating as J.P. Morgan Securities LLC. The firm is currently pursuing FINRA arbitration claim no. 25-00400 seeking damages for affected investors. Former First Republic customers who sustained investment losses are encouraged to contact KlaymanToskes immediately at 888-997-9956 to discuss potential recovery options.Recent reports of a $225 million claim allege excessive trading, unsuitable investment recommendations and misrepresentations. This follows a $38 million complaint filed in February 2024. These complaints highlight the scale of disputes involving former advisors and their clients.We believe investors who relied on First Republic’s wealth management division may have been advised to invest in complex portfolios or concentrated positions that were inconsistent with their stated investment objectives and risk tolerances. Following the bank’s failure and transition to J.P. Morgan, these customers could have experienced substantial financial losses.According to securities attorney Lawrence L. Klayman, “We believe that former First Republic clients may have been left exposed to significant risks that became evident only after the bank’s collapse. Investors deserve the opportunity to recover their losses through the FINRA arbitration process.”KlaymanToskes has extensive experience representing high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth investors in disputes arising from the mismanagement of accounts by large financial institutions. The firm’s current FINRA arbitration claim against J.P. Morgan Securities LLC seeks damages on behalf of affected clients whose investments suffered due to alleged supervisory failures and other securities violations.Former First Republic investors who experienced losses in managed portfolios, structured notes, alternative investments or other investments may be entitled a financial recovery First Republic customers who suffered investment losses should contact KlaymanToskes immediately at (888) 997-9956 or via email at investigations@klaymantoskes.com to discuss their potential claims. Consultations are free, and representation is offered on a contingency fee basis, meaning no attorneys’ fees unless a financial recovery is obtained.About KlaymanToskesKlaymanToskes is a leading national securities law firm which practices exclusively in the field of securities arbitration and litigation on behalf of retail and institutional investors throughout the world in large and complex securities matters. The firm has recovered over $600 million in Securities Litigation and FINRA Arbitration matters. KlaymanToskes has office locations in California, Florida, Nebraska, New York, and Puerto Rico.DisclaimerAttorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes. Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.

