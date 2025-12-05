Franciscan Village, a Franciscan Ministries’ Community, Completes Skilled Nursing Renovation at Mother Theresa Home

“Our refreshed Skilled Nursing center creates a brighter, more uplifting experience for residents and families.” — Nicole Prom, Executive Director, Franciscan Village

LEMONT, IL, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Franciscan Village , a Franciscan Ministries’ Community, is pleased to announce the completion of a renovation and modernization of its Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center – Mother Theresa Home . This milestone reflects the Ministry’s unwavering mission to Celebrate Life and Serve with Joy and honors more than 130 years of compassionate service established by the Franciscan Sisters of Chicago.For decades, Mother Theresa Home has been recognized for its exceptional, mission-driven care grounded in dignity, compassion and community. The newly renovated environment now reflects the heart of its associates with care that’s warm, welcoming and deeply committed to helping residents live joyfully and with purpose each day. Designed with resident comfort, healing and engagement in mind, the refreshed spaces support a fuller experience of connection, hospitality and whole-person wellness.Renovation enhancements now complete include:• A refreshed rehabilitation gym featuring updated equipment to support personalized, goal-oriented recovery• Newly designed dining and hospitality areas that elevate mealtime experiences and foster meaningful social connection• Upgraded nurse stations and clinical spaces designed for efficiency, innovation, and excellence in care delivery• Inviting common areas inspired by the Franciscan spirit of hospitality and the Ministry’s “Living Joyfully” philosophy“These renovations reaffirm our commitment to creating environments where residents feel valued, supported and uplifted,” said Regina Umanskiy, President and CEO of Franciscan Ministries. “Inspired by the Franciscan Sisters of Chicago, we are proud to enhance the spaces where our dedicated associates deliver compassionate, joyful care every day. This revitalized center reflects our passion for helping residents live with dignity, purpose and joy.”The newly revitalized Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center supports both short-term rehabilitation guests and long-term care residents. From enhanced therapeutic capabilities to comforting gathering spaces, every upgrade aims to create a healing, engaging environment that preserves the close-knit sense of community that defines Franciscan Village and Mother Theresa Home.“Our refreshed Skilled Nursing center creates a brighter, more uplifting experience for residents and families,” said Nicole Prom, Executive Director of Franciscan Village. “Every detail was thoughtfully designed to enhance comfort, promote healing, and reflect our ongoing commitment to Living Joyfully and serving with intention and compassion.”The completion of this renovation reinforces Franciscan Ministries’ ongoing reinvestment in its communities, ensuring that the mission and values of the Franciscan Sisters of Chicago continue to thrive through modern, mission-driven, and purpose-filled environments of care.About Franciscan VillageFranciscan Village, located in Lemont, IL, is a welcoming, faith-inspired senior living community offering independent living, assisted living, memory support, skilled nursing, and short-term rehabilitation. Rooted in the Franciscan tradition, the community provides a vibrant lifestyle enriched by wellness programs, spiritual growth, compassionate care, and a culture centered on Living Joyfully. Residents enjoy a warm, connected campus designed to empower them to live with purpose, dignity and joy. To learn more, visit Franciscan Village and Mother Theresa Home or call (331) 253-4928.About Franciscan MinistriesFranciscan Ministries is a mission-driven, nonprofit Catholic senior living ministry offering independent living, assisted living, skilled nursing, post-acute rehabilitation, memory care, and community-based services. In addition, Franciscan Ministries provides third-party management services through Franciscan Advisory Services, a senior housing consulting and real estate development organization. Charitable programs include a domestic violence prevention center and shelter, as well as scholarships and educational support for students attending an all-girls Catholic high school in the Chicago area. To learn more about Franciscan Ministries, call (331) 318-5200 or visit www.franciscanministries.org Media Contact:Patrick SchuererVP, Communications and Brand StrategyFranciscan MinistriesEmail: pschuerer@franciscanministries.orgPhone: 331.318.5130

