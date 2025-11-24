The Village at Victory Lakes Announces New Premium Residences and Dining Experience as Part of Community Reinvestment

This expansion not only honors the history, design and location of our community, but also reflects our vision for the future.” — Anshu Raina, Executive Director of The Village at Victory Lakes

LINDENHURST, IL, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Village at Victory Lakes, a Franciscan Community, today announced the launch of The Premiums, a new collection of independent living residences, alongside a fully reimagined main dining experience. These enhancements mark the beginning of a broader reinvestment strategy to further elevate resident living and position Victory Lakes for a bold new future.The Premiums: Elevated ResidencesThoughtfully designed for today’s discerning seniors, The Premiums bring together spacious layouts, refined finishes and a seamless connection to community life. The residences offer modern open floorplans, spa-inspired baths, expansive kitchens and ample storage. With a variety of layouts suited for both private comfort and social entertaining, The Premiums reflect Victory Lakes’ ongoing commitment to helping residents live joyfully in style and comfort.A Reimagined Dining ExperienceComplementing the new residences, the community’s dining room is being fully transformed into a contemporary culinary destination called The Prairie Room. Residents will enjoy an elegant and inviting space designed for both intimate meals and larger gatherings. With a refreshed emphasis on chef-driven cuisine, seasonal menus and personalized service – the new dining experience is designed to delight residents, families and guests – making dining at Victory Lakes more than a meal, but a true lifestyle experience.Investing in Today. Vision for Tomorrow.The introduction of The Premiums and the reimagined dining room represents the first step in a broader community reinvestment strategy. Victory Lakes is committed to continuous innovation, ensuring residents have access to modern amenities, enriched lifestyle programming, and an inspired living environment for years to come.“This expansion not only honors the history, design and location of our community, but also reflects our vision for the future,” said Anshu Raina, Executive Director of The Village at Victory Lakes. “We are committed to growing a vibrant environment where older adults can thrive – living with purpose, joy and connection. The new Premium residences and the dining room transformation are just the beginning of an exciting new chapter, one that redefines what it means to live joyfully at Victory Lakes.”Guided by the Living Joyfully philosophy , which blends wellness, hospitality, and purpose into everyday life, The Village at Victory Lakes ensures residents experience a holistic and fulfilling lifestyle. This expansion continues the Franciscan tradition of service and reaffirms the legacy of hospitality and care established more than 130 years ago by the Franciscan Sisters of Chicago For more information about the expansion and upcoming community events, please contact Keith Sennstrom at ksennstrom@franciscancommunities.org.About The Village at Victory LakesLocated in Lindenhurst, Illinois, The Village at Victory Lakes is a Franciscan Community offering a full continuum of care including independent living, assisted living, memory support, and skilled nursing care in a supportive environment. Guided by the Living Joyfully philosophy which integrates wellness, hospitality and purpose into daily life, The Village of Victory Lakes provides a welcoming community where residents thrive and live with meaning. For more information about The Village of Victory Lakes, please visit www.victorylakes.org or call (847) 979-9871.About Franciscan MinistriesFranciscan Ministries is a mission-driven, nonprofit Catholic senior living ministry offering independent living, assisted living, skilled nursing, post-acute rehabilitation, memory care, and community-based services. In addition, Franciscan Ministries provides third-party management services through Franciscan Advisory Services, a senior housing consulting and real estate development organization. Charitable programs include a domestic violence prevention center and shelter, as well as scholarships and educational support for students attending an all-girls Catholic high school in the Chicago area. To learn more about Franciscan Ministries, call (331) 318-5200 or visit www.franciscanministries.org Media Contact:Patrick SchuererVP, Communications and Brand StrategyFranciscan MinistriesEmail: pschuerer@franciscanministries.orgPhone: 331.318.5130

