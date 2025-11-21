Franciscan Ministries Earns Vohra Center of Excellence Certification for Wound Management

Vohra Wound Management Center of Excellence

Recognition Awarded to Only 10% of Skilled Nursing Facilities Nationwide

LEMONT, IL, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Franciscan Ministries announced today that five Franciscan Communities including St. Joseph Village of Chicago - Chicago Illinois, Addolorata Villa - Lindenhurst, Illinois, Mount Alverna Village - Parma, Ohio and University Place, West Lafayette, Indian have been certified by Vohra Wound Physicians as a Centers of Excellence for Wound Management. This nationally recognized designation is awarded to only 10% of Vohra’s skilled nursing facility partners each year and reflects each community’s unwavering commitment to exceptional, mission-driven clinical care.Rooted in Franciscan Ministries’ mission to Celebrate Life and Serve with Joy, each of these communities provide advanced wound treatment that prioritizes healing, comfort and dignity. This certification recognizes Franciscan Ministries’ ability to deliver consistent, superior outcomes for residents with chronic, complex or hard-to-heal wounds.A Higher Standard of Physician-Led Wound CareThrough a strategic partnership with Vohra Wound Physicians, the nation’s largest wound care physician group, these select Franciscan Ministries’ Communities bring specialized bedside wound care directly to residents each week. This reduces the need for hospital transfers or visits to external wound care centers, ensuring timely, effective, and compassionate treatment directly to the residents.“Our partnership with Vohra allows us to deliver hospital-grade wound care in the comfort of our own communities,” said Deb Moore, BS, RN, Vice President of Clinical Services for Franciscan Ministries. “This certification demonstrates our commitment to clinical excellence and to providing residents with the best possible healing environment.”Comprehensive Treatment for Complex NeedsThe community’s interdisciplinary care teams work collaboratively to treat a full spectrum of wound types, including:• Pressure ulcers• Venous and arterial ulcers• Diabetic neuropathic wounds• Post-surgical wounds• Chronic or non-healing wounds• Surgical WoundsThis coordinated approach ensures residents receive fully integrated, continuous care that supports both recovery and long-term wellness.Mission-Driven Care That Goes Beyond Clinical Treatment“As residents’ needs become more medically complex, our commitment to advanced, compassionate care remains steadfast,” added Deb Moore. “Vohra’s certification strengthens our mission by ensuring that every person entrusted to us receives expert treatment that promotes healing, comfort and quality of life.”The Center of Excellence certification further affirms Franciscan Ministries as a trusted clinical leader dedicated to providing environments where residents can heal, thrive and live joyfully with purpose.About Vohra Wound PhysiciansVohra Wound Physicians is the nation’s most trusted wound management group, providing specialized physician-led wound care to skilled nursing facilities across the United States. Its Center of Excellence certification recognizes facilities that meet the highest standards in wound care delivery, staff education and clinical outcomes.About Franciscan MinistriesFranciscan Ministries is a mission-driven, nonprofit Catholic senior living ministry offering independent living, assisted living, skilled nursing, post-acute rehabilitation, memory care, and community-based services. In addition, Franciscan Ministries provides third-party management services through Franciscan Advisory Services, a senior housing consulting and real estate development organization. Charitable programs include a domestic violence prevention center and shelter, as well as scholarships and educational support for students attending an all-girls Catholic high school in the Chicago area. To learn more about Franciscan Ministries, call (331) 318-5200 or visit www.franciscanministries.org Media Contact:Patrick SchuererVice President of Digital Marketing, Communications & Brand StrategyFranciscan Ministriespschuerer@franciscanministries.org331.318.5130

