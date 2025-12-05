Mind Body Align, 101 Tea Company host two-day ‘City of Joy’ holiday storytime celebration

Mind Body Align teaches emotion regulation and attentional skills, which is the missing piece in most SEL programs. Characters from the Labyrinth Adventure children's books dress up for the holiday. The entire collection of 16 picture books illustrated by Art Mawhinney teaching young children critical life skills through imaginative stories.

MANSFIELD, OH, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mind Body Align, LLC, and the 101 Tea Company will bring warmth, wonder, and joy to downtown Mansfield’s Carrousel District with a two-day “City of Joy” storytelling celebration on Friday, Dec. 12, at 4:00 pm and Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025 at noon. The gatherings will be held at the 101 Tea Company, 101 N. Main St., a welcoming space for families to pause, connect, and create lasting, joyful memories.On the 12th, Annamarie Fernyak will lead, “An Hour in the City of Joy.” Fernyak will do a cozy holiday reading from her book, The Right Side of Happiness. Guests can sip tea or hot cocoa while reflecting on and sharing what it means to cultivate joy in any moment.Families with children in Pre-K through third grade are invited to “Hot Chocolate Storytime for Little Learners” on the 13th at 12 p.m. This family-friendly storytelling hour will feature gentle movement, heartwarming stories, coloring activities, and joyful tales designed to warm hearts. Guests can enjoy a special hot chocolate menu while children explore joy, creativity, and community.“The 101 Tea Company has created a space that feels like home,” said Braxton Daniels, owner of 101 Tea Company. “This holiday season, we are honored to be part of the City of Joy. Partnering with Annamarie Fernyak and the Labyrinth Adventures stories brings something truly special to downtown Mansfield. These stories are not just for children—they remind all of us to pause, connect, and care for one another. We are thrilled to welcome families, teachers, and kids to share this experience together.”“The City of Joy is built one story, one breath, and one act of kindness at a time,” said Annamarie Fernyak, author and founder of Mind Body Align. “Through the Labyrinth Adventures series, we invite children to discover the powerful tools they already have within them—courage, calm, and compassion. Sharing these stories at 101 Tea Company is weaving them into the fabric of our community. I am so grateful for the opportunity to bring joy to life alongside our neighbors.”Whether you are looking to slow down with your child, reflect on what truly matters, or simply warm up with a cup of cocoa, these events offer a chance to build joy. For a limited time, Mind Body Align is giving away a Labyrinth Adventures lesson and digital storybook on their website.***About Mind Body Align, LLC and Labyrinth AdventuresDeveloped by Mind Body Align, Labyrinth Adventures is a storybook and curriculum series that helps children build calm, confidence, and connection through focused attention and emotional regulation strategies. Beautifully illustrated by Art Mawhinney, an artist known for his work on children’s movies and television shows, the series supports whole child development in engaging and age-appropriate ways.Mind Body Align is an educational company that equips schools, teachers, and communities with tools that meet state standards and strengthen focus, self-regulation, and readiness to learn. Its solutions are available in schools, libraries, online, and through booksellers. Research shows these strategies improve academic outcomes, reduce stress, and create healthier learning environments.Learn more and explore free resources at www.mindbodyalign.com

