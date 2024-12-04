'The Right Side of Happiness' by Annamarie Fernyak is now available

Annamarie Fernyak, author of The Right Side of Happiness Breaking away from unhealthy, rigid patterns can lead to greater happiness in life.

Community-focused Ohio leader shares heartfelt and humorous stories alongside proven research to help others break habits that steal joy

Happiness is not a destination; it is a journey” — Annamarie Fernyak

MANSFIELD, OH, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mind Body Align, LLC proudly announces the release of The Right Side of Happiness : A Practical Guide for Embracing Mindfulness and Living Your Best Life, written by founder and mindful living advocate, Annamarie Fernyak.In “The Right Side of Happiness,” Fernyak weaves heartfelt humor with practical guidance to reveal the essentials of mindful living and lasting happiness. She helps readers recognize self-criticism, embrace mindfulness, and use their senses as a roadmap to self-acceptance and compassion. Through laugh-out-loud moments and relatable, sometimes cringe-worthy stories, Fernyak provides tools to break habits, foster positive change, and build a more fulfilling life.“After many cups of coffee and long nights, I am so excited “The Right Side of Happiness” is out in the world! It is written to be a lighthearted, practical guide. I reveal the science and experiences to encourage others to explore, discover, and pursue everyone's unique mindful path. It is so important to remember that happiness is not a destination; it is a journey,” said author, Annamarie Fernyak.A launch event celebrating the book’s release will be held on Thursday, December 5, 2024, at The Source (40 W. Fourth Street, Mansfield, Ohio). The Right Side of Happiness is now available for purchase on Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and wherever books are sold. All proceeds from the sale of this book go to help elementary students, educators, and families build essential life skills like focus, stress management, and emotional resilience.Fernyak, also the co-author of an upcoming children’s book series focused on soft skill development, continues to empower communities through mindfulness education. Her children’s series launches in February 2025.***About Annamarie FernyakAnnamarie Fernyak is an author, the founder and CEO of Mind Body Align LLC, and a mindfulness meditation teacher. She is an entrepreneur who is passionate about building strong communities. Her book, Right Side of Happiness shares how to use mindfulness to create a resilient life of true joy. Fernyak enjoys spending time with her husband and close-knit family, hiking, weeding her garden, reading, or traveling across the country in her Airstream camper. Learn more and purchase the book at Annamarie Fernyak.com.About Mind Body Align, LLCMind Body Align is an educational company that improves lives by teaching mindful social emotional learning that meets state curriculum standards in schools, to teachers, and in communities. Studies show mindfulness positively impacts academic and professional performance, focus, collaboration, and job satisfaction. Better outcomes start now. Learn more and get free educational materials at www.mindbodyalign.com

