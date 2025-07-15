Mind Body Align expands innovative SEL offerings with new Labyrinth Adventures curriculum and children’s book series

Mind Body Align teaches educators and children the critical life skills of compassion and identifying and regulating emotions enabling them to thrive at school and at home. The entire collection of 16 picture books illustrated by Art Mawhinney that teach young children critical life skills through imaginative stories. Labyrinth Adventures presents lovable characters in a garden and is a new way to teach critical life skills of compassion, building friendships, and gratitude through 16 stories and complete curriculum all in one.

New books and curriculum for K-1st grades are must reads for home or school, teaching calm, confidence, and connection, one imaginative adventure at a time

Children want to see themselves in stories, and the Labyrinth Adventures series helps them recognize their feelings, their value, and their ability to choose compassion.” — Annamarie Fernyak

MANSFIELD, OH, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mind Body Align , an educational leader in social-emotional learning (SEL), is excited to announce the release of the next series in its acclaimed Labyrinth Adventures program, a new elementary school curriculum for kindergarten and first grade and the second series of Labyrinth Adventures children’s picture books. This engaging and heart-centered series builds upon the success of the first series launch, continuing to offer social-emotional learning through imaginative storytelling.Together, these complementary resources offer a ready-made roadmap for teaching essential life skills like communication, kindness, how to focus, and emotional regulation, at school and at home.The expanded Labyrinth Adventures curriculum is a science-based, classroom-ready program designed to strengthen executive function, improve academic outcomes, and align with state education standards. Through research-backed strategies and engaging lessons, students build emotional intelligence, improve collaboration, and gain tools for lifelong success.Designed to pair seamlessly with the curriculum or be enjoyed independently, the Labyrinth Adventures children’s book series delivers story-driven lessons that nurture empathy, thoughtfulness, and self-awareness. With vibrant illustrations by Art Mawhinney, beloved for his work with Disney and Dora the Explorer, these books spark curiosity and meaningful conversations among readers of all ages."Children want to see themselves in stories, and the Labyrinth Adventures series helps them recognize their feelings, their value, and their ability to choose compassion,” said Annamarie Fernyak, founder of Mind Body Align and the co-author of the new series. “This second series carries forward our commitment to supporting the whole child, both in the classroom and at home.”Two titles in the new series include:1. Lily’s Special Compass, where Lily the ladybug loses her compass and must slow down and use all five of her senses to find it again. In the process, she learns, “When we pause to breathe and notice, we can find more than lost compasses. We can find calm and clear thinking.”2. Oliver Plays Hide and Seek, where Oliver the Owl learns the skill of careful observation, noticing details, and paying attention. Oliver says, “It means noticing all the little details. Like Cleo’s bite marks on leaves or the way sunlight glimmers on flowers. Clues are everywhere!”The Labyrinth Adventures curriculum and books are ideal for educators, parents, and caregivers, and make thoughtful gifts for young readers. Books and free educational resources are available at www.mindbodyalign.com and on Amazon.For media inquiries, bulk orders, or interview requests, please contact terise@mindbodyalign.com.***About Mind Body Align, LLC:Mind Body Align is an educational company that brightens lives through the power of social-emotional learning. Our innovative programs meet state curriculum standards and are designed to spark meaningful growth in schools, among educators, and throughout communities. Science-based and backed by research, the Mind Body Align approach boosts academic and professional performance, sharpens focus, strengthens collaboration, and increases job satisfaction. It is trauma-informed and designed for Tier 1, 2 and 3 interventions.The Labyrinth Adventures children’s book series features delightful, story-driven lessons perfect for at school or at home. These books are a ready roadmap for bringing critical skills to life, one story at a time. The series is authored by Annamarie Fernyak and Julie Braumberger, a teacher, with significant contributions by other members of the Mind Body Align team. Discover more and access free educational resources at www.mindbodyalign.com

