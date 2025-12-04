Epic New Fantasy Series 'Eternal Dominion' by Dan Hardez Blends Dinosaurs, Action, and Political Intrigue

NH, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Author Dan Hardez introduces readers to a revolutionary universe with the release of “Eternal Dominion,” the first installment in his debut sci-fi/fantasy epic, “The Eden Vault Series.” This spellbinding novel takes readers on a cinematic journey into the Kingdom of Valkalor, a world teeming with prehistoric creatures, political intrigue, and high-stakes adventure. With its unique blend of genres and richly crafted worldbuilding, “Eternal Dominion” promises to captivate fans of epic fantasy, action, and science fiction alike.At its core, “Eternal Dominion” is a character-driven tale of courage and resistance. Following sisters Kendra and Cerelia, the novel explores a harrowing struggle against their tyrannical father, King Gadrion, as they race to prevent a continent-wide war. Their path is fraught with danger, marked by pulse-pounding confrontations with lethal enemies—aided by dinosaurs used as weapons of war—and the tantalizing mystery of the legendary Eden Vault, an abandoned chamber said to hold the mythical power of creation itself.Key Features of “Eternal Dominion” Include:• A Thrilling, Original Setting: The novel takes place in the vividly imagined world of Valkalor, where prehistoric creatures and terrifying monsters dominate a divided and treacherous society.• Rich Genre Fusion: Seamlessly merging elements of epic fantasy, science fiction, and action/adventure, the story is packed with suspense, larger-than-life creatures, and visceral, cinematic sequences.• Complex Characters and Emotional Stakes: Beyond its epic battles and ancient secrets, the novel explores themes of loyalty, forbidden love, survival, and breaking cycles of generational violence.• A Bold Start to the Eden Vault Series: This novel launches a far-reaching saga that includes prequel anthologies, “Spectra,” “Cinderr,” and “Azemar,” and sets the stage for sequels and spin-offs, ensuring fans will have a rich universe to explore.Hardez describes the book as “epic, thrilling, and character-driven,” highlighting the underlying message of confronting the dangerous legacies of the past while striving to create a better future. Drawing inspiration from his lifelong fascination with history, paleontology, and science, Hardez has crafted a world both fantastical and grounded, allowing readers to immerse themselves in a story with contemporary relevance.“Eternal Dominion” (ISBN: 9781966074434 / 9781966074427) can be purchased through retailers worldwide, including Amazon and Barnes & Noble. The hardcover reatils for $34.99, the paperback retails for $23.99, and the ebook retails for $9.99. Review copies and interviews with the author are available upon request.About the Author:Dan Hardez is an elder millennial born and raised in the Mile High City. While he occasionally ventures into Colorado’s vibrant outdoors, most of his free time is claimed by his two children—making it all the more remarkable that he has completed the first wave of books in his debut fantasy/sci-fi saga, “The Eden Vault Series.” “The Eden Vault Series” is rooted in his lifelong fascination with history, politics, paleontology, anthropology, and science—fields he gravitated toward in his youth before adulthood shattered expectations.When respite from parenting and work emerges, he enjoys traveling and following professional sports. He plans to expand the Eden Vault universe with new entries, prequels, and spin-offs, alongside other original science fiction projects currently in development.About MindStir Media:MindStir Media LLC is an award-winning book publisher. To learn more about publishing a book with MindStir Media, visit http://mindstirmedia.com or call 800-767-0531.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.