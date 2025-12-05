WYDOT urges drivers to stop racing road closure gates this winter season

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – The Wyoming Department of Transportation urges drivers to stop racing highway road closure gates this winter season.

WYDOT has experienced an increase in road closure gate crashes and near misses in recent winters as drivers try to race the gate as employees are lowering it. At least 23 recorded crashes have taken place since 2020, not to mention near misses.

“What drivers don’t understand is that they’re racing to be the first one on a closed road, not the last one on an open road,” said WYDOT Assistant Chief Engineer Mark Ayen.

Per Wyoming Statute, road closure signs – including overhead digital messaging signs – meet the requirements for notifying the public that a road is closed, even if WYDOT staff haven’t made it to a road closure gate yet.

“The gates have to be hand cranked, which often means someone has to leave their plowing route to travel to the gate and lower it,” said Assistant Chief Engineer Mark Ayen. “Sometimes that can take as long as 45 minutes, especially for remote locations. We don’t want folks driving on what they think is an open road while we’re making our way to the gates. Drivers should heed all signage and check WYDOT’s 511 tools before traveling.”

Beyond ensuring safety for the public and our employees, fixing and replacing damaged road closure gates has cost the agency almost $180,000 over the last five years.

“The Wyoming Highway Patrol is committed to enforcing road closure violations this winter, regardless of whether the gate is down,” said Col. Tim Cameron of the Wyoming Highway Patrol. “It’s no different than what takes place on the highways in the state that do not have closure gates. Drivers must plan ahead for weather conditions.”

When WYDOT closes a road, it is for a good reason; whether it’s due to extremely limited visibility, drifting snow impacting the roadway, or a crash blocking all lanes. However, WYDOT does prioritize implementing travel authorizations through the Wyoming Travel Authorization Program to allow traffic on portions of closed roads for drivers to get to work, home, to livestock, or other essential business as conditions allow.

“The program does not provide blanket travel authorization but is our way to try to keep folks moving whenever possible, especially during long duration closures,” Ayen said.

WYDOT Photo: A recently broken road closure gate on I-90 westbound near mile marker 153.