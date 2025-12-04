Wyoming Aeronautics Commission to meet Dec. 9-10

CHEYENNE, Wyo – The Wyoming Aeronautics Commission will meet Dec. 9-10, 2025, at the Wyoming Department of Transportation Headquarters, 5300 Bishop Blvd., in Cheyenne. The business meeting and workshop will take place in the I-80 Room of the WYDOT-U Training Building.

Commissioners will meet on Tuesday, Dec. 9 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. for an education session. The session will include presentations from WYDOT staff and invited presenters on annual operations, Economic Impact Study data, outreach and engagement efforts, UAS/drones, air service development, and lobbying. The group will tour the license plate plant and Alpine Air Express in the afternoon.

The commission will hold its regular business meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 10, at 8:30 a.m. The purpose of the meeting is to address and vote upon, when appropriate, the topics noted on the attached meeting agenda.

Commission members will attend dinners with WYDOT staff on Dec. 8-9, but no official business is to be conducted.

The Commission will meet in person with a video conference option. To join the meeting or to view the meeting materials, visit the Aeronautics website and click on the corresponding hyperlink. You can also call the Commission Secretary at (307) 777‑4015.