Dubois-area erosion control project to protect U.S. 26/287

A $398,000 erosion control project is nearly complete south of Dubois.

The scope of work included placement of large rock and fence replacement along the Big Wind River, including seeding/erosion control, grading, traffic control and clearing/grubbing adjacent to U.S. Highway 26/287 south of Dubois.

Prime contractor is Avail Valley Construction, LLC, of Afton.

"Seeding and erosion control work will wrap up the project next spring," said Wyoming Department of Transportation project engineer Baylor Beers of Riverton.

Contract completion date is May 31, 2026.

Project questions may be directed to WYDOT resident engineer Robert Scheidemantel, P.E., at (307) 856-1341.

Information about this news release may be obtained by contacting WYDOT public relations specialist Cody Beers at (307) 431-1803.

WYDOT Photos: Erosion control project work this week south of Dubois.

