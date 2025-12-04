Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,081 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 443,595 in the last 365 days.

Dubois-area erosion control project to protect U.S. 26/287

A $398,000 erosion control project is nearly complete south of Dubois. 

The scope of work included placement of large rock and fence replacement along the Big Wind River, including seeding/erosion control, grading, traffic control and clearing/grubbing adjacent to U.S. Highway 26/287 south of Dubois.

Prime contractor is Avail Valley Construction, LLC, of Afton.

"Seeding and erosion control work will wrap up the project next spring," said Wyoming Department of Transportation project engineer Baylor Beers of Riverton.

Contract completion date is May 31, 2026.

Project questions may be directed to WYDOT resident engineer Robert Scheidemantel, P.E., at (307) 856-1341.

Information about this news release may be obtained by contacting WYDOT public relations specialist Cody Beers at (307) 431-1803.

 

loader on bank stabilization project 2 12-2-2025.JPG

WYDOT Photos: Erosion control project work this week south of Dubois.

loader on bank stabilization project 3 12-2-2025.JPG

 

--

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Dubois-area erosion control project to protect U.S. 26/287

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more