Helm Creative Studio Wins 2025 Silver Stevie Award in Women-Run Company for Social Good Category

WOMAN-OWNED. AWARD-WINNING. IMPACT-DRIVEN. STORY-FOCUSED. Ashlee Hollis, Founder and CEO

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Helm Creative Studio , a woman-owned, award-winning, impact-driven, and story-focused marketing and creative agency with a production house, today announced that it has earned the 2025 Silver Stevie Award in the category of Women-Run Company for Social Good.The Stevie Awards are among the world’s top honors for business achievement, recognizing organizations and individuals across hundreds of categories. The 2025 Women in Business program highlighted Helm’s dedication to a company culture of positive social impact within a competitive global field.“We’re honored to receive this award because we have made it our mission to value people over production,” said Ashlee Hollis , Founder, President, and CEO of Helm Creative Studio. “This encourages us to continue to ensure that creativity and social impact become the industry standard for all businesses, not just women-owned.”Helm is celebrating its 10th anniversary, and this recognition underscores its leadership in the industry when it comes to maintaining a high standard for company culture, business practices, and appreciation of community support. Through its Creative & Social Impact Initiative , over the past decade, Helm has contributed more than $1 million in goods, in-kind services, and partnerships with Philadelphia-area organizations and community groups.The Creative & Social Impact Initiative leverages Helm’s resources to support local youth, families, schools, and nonprofits through in-kind donations, partnerships, and hands-on initiatives that foster creativity and community resilience.Helm Creative Studio specializes in being strategically human with its in-house services of videography, photography, print, event support, digital marketing, and more. While Helm’s home is in Philadelphia, the team has traveled the world and has proven that they will go as far as it takes to make sure that unseen stories are told. Helm’s dedication has garnered recognition, including Ashlee Hollis’s 2024 American Business Award for “Maverick of the Year,” as well as a citation from the City of Philadelphia issued to Ashlee and her husband, Elijah Hollis, for their community leadership.Already in 2025, Helm has won eight awards, including a Telly Award, a VEGA Digital Award, and a MUSE Creative Award, respectively. All three winning videos featured client causes that provide positive impact in their own right, through the Cateran YOMP for veterans in the Scottish Highlands with Robert Irvine Foundation, a book release for kidnapping survivor Jessica Buchanan, with other women writing their stories and journeys of motherhood, and a fundraising campaign for the Philadelphia Ballet.###

