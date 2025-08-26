Helm Creative Studio Wins Bronze Stevie® in 2025 International Business Awards®

Creative agency celebrates 10th anniversary, wins Bronze Stevie for Company of the Year in Advertising, Marketing & PR at 2025 IBAs.

Our core mission is to make creativity and social impact the new industry standard. The content we create for our clients resonates today and invests into the next generation.” — Ashlee Hollis

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Helm Creative Studio , celebrating its 10th Anniversary in October 2025, announces it was named the winner of a Bronze StevieAward as Company of the Year for small businesses in the Advertising, Marketing, & Public Relations category in The 22nd Annual International Business Awardstoday.Helm received high praise for their creative services and culture from several of the 250 judges who determine the winners, including: “Helm Creative Studio stands out in the competitive marketing and production landscape by not just matching but redefining industry standards. While many agencies focus solely on profitability or superficial CSR initiatives, Helm has built a replicable model where social impact is a core business function, not an add on. Their practice of dedicating a fixed revenue share to philanthropy is rare.”The International Business Awards are the world’s premier business awards program. All individuals and organizations worldwide – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small - are eligible to submit nominations. The 2025 IBAs received nominations from organizations and individuals in 78 nations and territories.Winners will be celebrated during a gala banquet at the Corinthia Hotel in Lisbon, Portugal on Friday, October 10th.“The 2025 International Business Awards have set a new benchmark for excellence,” said Stevie Awards President Maggie Miller. “Our winners have demonstrated remarkable ambition and achievement in reaching their goals. We congratulate them on their well-earned recognition and look forward to honoring them on stage in Lisbon on 10 October.”Details about The International Business Awards and the lists of Stevie Award winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/IBA About HelmHelm Creative Studio’s dedication to positive social impact and human connection has garnered recognition, including Helm CEO Ashlee Hollis’s 2024 American Business Award for “Maverick of the Year” and a Silver Stevie Award, as well as a citation from the City of Philadelphia issued to Ashlee and her husband, Elijah Hollis, for their community leadership. Already in 2025, Helm has won six awards, three of them gold awards, including a Telly Award, a VEGA Digital Award, and a MUSE Creative Award, respectively. All three winning videos featured client causes that provide positive impact in their own right, through the Cateran YOMP for veterans in the Scottish Highlands with Robert Irvine Foundation, a book release for kidnapping survivor Jessica Buchanan, along with other women writing their stories and journeys of motherhood, and a fundraising campaign for the Philadelphia Ballet.About the Stevie AwardsStevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards, The International Business Awards, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, and the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 nominations each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com

Helm Creative Studio

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.