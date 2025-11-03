Helm Creative Studio Celebrates 10th Anniversary with Milestone $1 Million in Community Giveback

Agency celebrates its Creativity & Social Impact Campaign - aiming to make it the industry standard.

Since we started Helm, it’s been our mission to use our creative skills to invest in the next generation and creatives, in addition to all of the incredible causes our clients are passionate about.” — Ashlee Hollis

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Helm Creative Studio , the woman-owned, award-winning, impact-driven, and story-focused marketing and creative agency with a production house in Philadelphia, proudly marks a decade of innovative community impact in 2025 – by donating over $1 million in goods and services over their ten-year history to the people and organizations of Philadelphia. As the company celebrates its 10th anniversary, Helm commemorates its commitment to giving back and fostering positive change within the city it calls home, as well as the impact it has made around the world.Under the visionary leadership of Founder, President, and CEO Ashlee Hollis , Helm Creative Studio has dedicated itself to creating meaningful human connections which foster a lasting community and global impact. Their Creativity & Social Impact Program, launched in 2015, has been instrumental in supporting local youth, families, and nonprofits through a variety of creative initiatives—providing studio space, hosting free community events, and offering essential supplies and services, as well as fostering creative health.“Since we started Helm, it’s been our mission to use our creative skills and resources to invest in the next generation and other creatives, in addition to all of the incredible causes our clients are passionate about,” said Hollis. “Our goal to have given one million dollars in both monetary and in-kind donations by our tenth year as a company is evidence of the culture of our team and how much we value both our clients, our community, and valuing people over production. For each and every creative project we create, we believe and take action in investing in creatives and young people, who are our future leaders, knowing that they’re the ones who are shaping the world we want to live in.”Throughout the years, Helm Creative Studio has donated their space at 5th and Oxford Streets to host open mic nights, provided backpacks and school supplies to students and teachers, partnered with the community to provide full Thanksgiving meals to families in need, and facilitated free toy shopping and wrapping experiences during Christmas. Helm has also opened its gallery space to KCAPA students, fostering artistic growth and community connection with the North Philadelphia neighborhood. Their ongoing partnership with St. Laurentius School in Fishtown has introduced students to photography through their teaching classes and field trips hosted by Helm, nurturing creative expression and inspiring future pursuits.Hollis says these efforts extend beyond traditional philanthropy. “We believe in strategic involvement—investing our time, talents, and resources to make a genuine difference. Our goal to reach $1 million in contributions by the end of 2025 is just the beginning—we aim to multiply this impact tenfold as we honor our tenth year.”Helm Creative Studio’s dedication has garnered recognition, including Ashlee Hollis’s 2024 American Business Award for “Maverick of the Year” and a Silver Stevie Award, as well as a citation from the City of Philadelphia issued to Ashlee and her husband, Elijah Hollis, for their community leadership.Already in 2025, Helm has won five awards, three of them gold awards, including a Telly Award, a VEGA Digital Award, and a MUSE Creative Award, respectively. All three winning videos featured client causes that provide positive impact in their own right, through the Cateran YOMP for veterans in the Scottish Highlands with Robert Irvine Foundation, a book release for kidnapping survivor Jessica Buchanan, along with other women writing their stories and journeys of motherhood, and a fundraising campaign for the Philadelphia Ballet.

Helm Strategic Impact Video

