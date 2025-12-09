Christmas in Color Drive Thru Light Show - Back at Red Rocks and Water World in 2025

Christmas in Color Back at Red Rocks in 2025

Our goal has always been to bring people and lighting together in a joyful, convenient, and magical way that entertains Colorado families among the beauty of the Red Rocks.” — Todd Glover, CEO

DENVER , CO, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Denver, CO – Christmas in Color, one of the nation’s premier holiday drive-thru light shows, is returning to the iconic Red Rocks area for its second season, just in time to celebrate its 10th anniversary. Known for transforming venues across the country into immersive worlds of synchronized lights and music, this year’s show promises to be the biggest, brightest, and most magical yet.The return to Red Rocks marks a special milestone in Christmas in Color’s mission to bring unforgettable holiday traditions to families and communities across Colorado. Guests can look forward to a brand-new production featuring millions of lights dancing to cheerful holiday music– all enjoyed from the comfort and warmth of their own vehicles.“We’re thrilled to return to Red Rocks for our 10th anniversary season,” said Todd Glover, CEO of Christmas in Color. “For the past decade, families have made our show part of their holiday traditions, and we’re celebrating this milestone with new experiences designed to wow every single guest.”Fan-Favorite Tunnels, Reimagined and ExpandedThis year’s show introduces record-breaking installations and reimagined guest favorites, creating an even more immersive and magical experience:The World’s Longest Light Tunnel – Nearly 700 feet of dazzling lights perfectly synchronized to holiday classics, creating an unforgettable drive-through spectacle.Merry Kissmas Mistletoe Tunnel – Dozens of giant mistletoe overhead for the perfect photo op (and a holiday smooch).Let It Snow Tunnel – Thousands of floating, sparkling snowflakes turn the drive into a shimmering winter wonderland.“I’ll Always Believe” Tunnel – Adorned with thousands of golden bells and glowing lights, this tunnel captures the pure spirit of Christmas magic.A Magical Gift for Every GuestEvery vehicle receives complimentary holographic glasses (a $5 value) that transform the lights into dancing snowflakes, candy canes, and more, adding extra wonder to the show.Add-On Fun: The Party PackGuests can enhance their experience with the $20 Party Pack, featuring LED glow sticks that sync to the music, festive wristbands, holographic glasses, and keepsakes designed to make the drive even more interactive and memorable.All-New Show, All-New Music, Faster EntryThe 2025 Red Rocks show introduces:A completely new synchronized playlistA revamped show flow for fresh visuals and pacingImproved entry systems to reduce wait times and enhance the guest experience“Our mission has always been to bring people together in a joyful, convenient, and magical way that captures the true spirit of the season,” added Glover. “We can’t wait to share this milestone year with Colorado families at Red Rocks.”Affordable Holiday MagicFor just $35 per vehicle, families, friends, and groups can enjoy miles of dazzling synchronized lights and music. The drive-thru format combines comfort, convenience, and pure holiday wonder—creating lasting memories for guests of all ages.About Christmas in ColorFounded in 2015, Christmas in Color has grown into one of America’s most beloved holiday attractions, with multiple locations nationwide. Each year, millions of guests experience the magic of synchronized lights, festive music, and interactive holiday fun, all from the comfort of their vehicles.Media AssetsHigh-resolution photos, logos and videos are available here For more information, tickets, and locations, visit www.christmasincolor.net

