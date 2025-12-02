Christmas in Color Celebrates Over a Decade of Tradition with Millions of Lights Across Five Amazing Communities

Beloved Drive-Through Holiday Show Returns to Iconic Venues in Utah, Colorado, and Idaho — Honoring Community and Generational Traditions

We’re humbled that Christmas in Color has become part of the fabric of so many communities, we see familiar faces, new families, and long-lasting memories it's what this celebration is truly about.” — Todd Glover, CEO Christmas in Color

SOUTH JORDAN, UT, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- For more than a decade, Christmas in Color has transformed communities into holiday wonderlands, bringing families and friends together through a shared tradition of lights, music, and festive joy. This year, the beloved drive-through light show returns to five major venues, each woven into the fabric of its local community.Christmas in Color continues to grow its legacy at:Bastian Center (formerly South Jordan Equestrian Center) — Celebrating 8 years of bringing light and joy to Utah families!Water World in Denver, Colorado — A 7-year tradition of illuminating Colorado’s holiday season; water sliding in the summer turns into magical drive thru lighting each winter.Red Rocks — Now in its 2nd year of hosting a unique in-vehicle experience in one of America’s most iconic outdoor spaces. The Red Rocks are the perfect backdrop for Holiday lighting celebrations.Roaring Springs in Meridian, Idaho — The 2nd-year Water Park and Family Fun Center partner adds additional magic to a community hub for year-round fun by illuminating the parking lot with synchronized holiday lights.Art Dye Park in American Fork, Utah — A brand-new location for 2025, offering Utah County its own drive-through holiday celebration; Utah County’s largest and biggest drive thru display of lighting!Each site delivers a synchronized light show set to festive music, allowing families to enjoy the magic of the season from the comfort and warmth of their vehicles.“We’re humbled that Christmas in Color has become woven into the fabric of so many communities,” said Todd Glover, CEO of Christmas in Color. “Each year, we see familiar faces, new families, and long-lasting memories — that’s what this celebration is truly about.”As families seek meaningful and accessible holiday traditions, Christmas in Color continues to provide a joyful, family-friendly experience that brings people together — one light at a time.About Christmas in ColorChristmas in Color is a nationally recognized holiday light experience that creates community-centered drive-through shows across the Western U.S. With locations in multiple states, it brings music, lights, and joy to thousands of families every season. Learn more about Christmas in Color at their website here and media files here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.