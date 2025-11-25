Christmas in Color Celebrates 10 Years of Lighting Up Local Communities

Families have welcomed us into their holiday traditions, and this anniversary show is our way of saying thank you—with more lights, more music, and more wonder than ever 2025 will be the best year yet” — Todd Glover, CEO

SOUTH JORDAN, UT, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Christmas in Color, a drive-thru holiday light event held in multiple U.S. cities, is entering its 10th anniversary season with a redesigned production that introduces new installations, updated music, and expanded guest features. The popular winter attraction, first launched in 2015, has hosted millions of visitors over the past decade and has become a recurring holiday tradition for many families.Since its debut, Christmas in Color has been known for converting large outdoor venues into themed routes filled with synchronized lights, music, and immersive tunnels. For its tenth season, the creative team rebuilt much of the show’s layout and lighting design, incorporating current lighting technology and new visual elements across all locations.“We’re marking a decade of Christmas in Color with a production that reflects how the show has evolved,” said Todd Glover, CEO of Christmas in Color. “Our goal has always been to create an experience that communities can enjoy together. This anniversary year offered an opportunity to refresh the show in meaningful ways.”New Installations for the 2025 SeasonThe 2025 redesign features a series of updated and newly engineered light tunnels, including:World’s Longest Light Tunnel (approx. 700 feet):A continuous, color-changing tunnel synchronized to holiday music.Merry Kissmas Mistletoe Tunnel:An overhead display featuring large-scale mistletoe elements.Let It Snow Tunnel:A route section enhanced with white and blue lighting designed to simulate falling snow.“I’ll Always Believe” Tunnel:A warm-toned tunnel incorporating bells, gold lighting, and thematic décor intended to highlight the show’s nostalgic elements.“These installations have historically been some of the most recognized parts of the experience,” Glover said. “For the anniversary season, we wanted to update the features guests remember while introducing new visual effects.”Enhancements to Guest ExperienceFor the 2025 season, all vehicles will receive complimentary holographic glasses, a long-running interactive feature of the event. The glasses create visual patterns when worn, adding interpretive effects to the lighting displays.The event will also continue offering its optional Party Pack, an in-car activity bundle that includes LED glow sticks, wristbands, additional holographic glasses, and small interactive items designed to accompany the drive.Operational updates for the anniversary season include faster entry procedures at each location, improvements to traffic flow, and a revised show pacing and soundtrack. This year’s playlist features a mix of classic and contemporary holiday music curated specifically for the 2025 production.“We consistently evaluate how families move through the show, especially during peak nights,” Glover said. “Enhancements to the arrival and scanning process are part of improving that experience.”Community PartnershipsEach year, Christmas in Color partners with nonprofit organizations that support local families, children, or community initiatives. Details regarding this season’s charitable partner will be released in the coming weeks.Event OverviewTickets are priced per vehicle and may vary by date and location. Each admission includes access to the full drive-thru route, synchronized light displays, and in-car audio via a dedicated radio station.Christmas in Color operates across several U.S. markets annually. Locations, operating dates, and ticketing details are available online.About Christmas in ColorFounded in 2015, Christmas in Color produces drive-thru holiday light shows featuring synchronized lighting, themed tunnels, and immersive visual effects. The event is produced by Wonder Entertainment, a company specializing in large-scale holiday and seasonal attractions.Media Assets:High-resolution photos, video, and logos are available in the online media folder Information and Tickets:Visit www.christmasincolor.net for locations, dates, and event details.

