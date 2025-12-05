Apple Research Development Board to Meet December 10, 2025

In compliance with the Open Meetings Law, the Apple Research and Development Board gives notice that it will conduct a meeting on December 10, 2025, at 9:00 am.

The public has the right to attend the meeting at any location included herein. All reasonable efforts will be made to ensure the meeting is held in a facility that permits barrier-free physical access; to facilitate these efforts the public is requested to RSVP to the Department if they plan to attend in person at one of the locations listed below. The meeting will take place at the following locations:

630 W North St. Geneva, NY – Cornell AgriTech Campus, Jordan Hall To attend the meeting virtually, please register here

Materials intended for discussion during the meeting will be uploaded to agriculture.ny.gov/farming/marketing-order-administration prior to the meeting.

Minutes and a recording of the meeting will be made available on the Department’s website following the meeting.

For more information, please contact [email protected].