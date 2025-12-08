Countywide Mechanical Launches New Website, Elevates Integrated Mechanical Controls Expertise

As demand for smarter, more efficient buildings grows, Countywide sharpens its master-integrator role and adds jobs to support advanced HVAC controls.

Our advantage is that controls aren’t a separate line item—they’re integrated into everything we do.” — Robert Albright, Vice President and General Manager, Countywide Mechanical

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Countywide Mechanical, a Modigent company, has launched a new website that reflects its evolution into a unified, integrated building-solutions provider. The site underscores the company’s strength as a master integrator—where mechanical systems, controls, and technology work as one. It also highlights Countywide’s expanding role in helping building owners reduce energy consumption, modernize aging infrastructure, and elevate the intelligence, safety, and efficiency of their facilities.Countywide has long served San Diego, the Greater Sacramento area, and surrounding communities with HVAC, plumbing, retrofit, and design-build services. Today, the company is leaning into what sets it apart: a holistic model in which mechanical controls are embedded across the organization and field teams work as one to deliver smarter, more efficient buildings. This integrated approach is especially critical in hospitals, life sciences facilities, data centers, and educational campuses where uptime, efficiency, and compliance are non-negotiable.“Our advantage is that controls aren’t a separate line item—they’re integrated into everything we do,” said Robert Albright, Vice President and General Manager. “When our HVAC, plumbing, and controls experts share the same goal, customers get systems that are easier to run, cheaper to operate, and better for occupants.”Industry research underscores the importance of that focus. Global HVAC controls spending is projected to grow from roughly $25.8 billion in 2025 to about $39.1 billion by 2030, an estimated 8.6% compound annual growth rate, as owners and operators invest in smarter systems to manage energy use and comfort. At the same time, buildings account for nearly 40% of global energy consumption, with HVAC systems responsible for up to 60% of that load. Intelligent controls can cut HVAC energy use by an estimated 20–30% while improving comfort and indoor air quality.To support growing demand, Countywide is expanding its workforce across multiple divisions, backed by Modigent’s national training programs and career development pathways. New roles will help customers modernize aging infrastructure, retrofit existing systems with smarter controls, and operate buildings more efficiently over the long term.To learn more about Countywide Mechanical or apply for one of the open positions, please visit online at https://countywidems.com ###About Countywide MechanicalFounded in 1998, Countywide Mechanical provides integrated HVAC, plumbing, integrated mechanical controls, installation, retrofits, design-build, and maintenance services across San Diego, the Greater Sacramento area, and surrounding regions. With more than 120 employees and the largest plumbing services department in San Diego, Countywide delivers high-performance solutions for central plants, data centers, commercial campuses, hospitality, healthcare, life sciences, education, and public agencies. Countywide Mechanical is a Modigent company. For more information, visit online at: https://countywidems.com/ About ModigentHeadquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Modigent drives innovation and growth nationwide with next-generation infrastructure, technology, and energy solutions. Operating coast-to-coast with a portfolio of specialized brands in HVAC, plumbing, and controls systems, Modigent is known for its commitment to service, collaboration, and integrity. Explore Modigent’s offerings, locations, and career opportunities at https://modigent.com/

