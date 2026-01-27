Modigent In Focus: Inside the People-Led Safety Culture Guiding the Company Into 2026

Modigent In Focus - Safety

A new Modigent In Focus series offers a close look at how leadership and field teams come together to support safety across the organization.

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As HVAC and mechanical providers nationwide enter a new year shaped by evolving jobsite risks and regulatory expectations, Modigent is highlighting its people-led approach to workforce safety—offering insight into the culture and systems that continue to guide the company into 2026.This focus builds on a strong foundation established in 2025, when Modigent achieved a Total Recordable Incident Rate (TRIR) well below the industry average for plumbing, heating, and air-conditioning contractors. The company also reported an Experience Modification Factor (EMOD) lower than industry benchmarks, reflecting measurable gains driven by expanded field ergonomics training, a field-led National Safety Committee, standardized PPE program, and increased leadership presence through regular jobsite observations.According to Ashley Welvaert, Modigent’s Chief Legal Officer, the safety segment highlights the collective effort behind those results—and the people who carry that responsibility forward every day.“Safety at Modigent is a team effort,” Welvaert said. “It takes leadership commitment, strong governance, and engaged teams in the field working together. Our success in this area is a direct result of the hardworking people who make safety a priority on every job, every day—and ensuring they have the support to do the right thing.”This commitment is featured in the latest Modigent In Focus segment, in which award-winning journalist Carey Peña takes a closer look at how Modigent embeds Safety Advocates across its national operations to support field teams in real time.“At Modigent, every one of our companies has a Safety Advocate—someone our teams know and trust,” said Frank Doyle, Regional President. “That person may be in the field, on the management team, or in the office, but they all share a passion for safety and the authority to support stop-work decisions, clarify policies, and help teams navigate real-world situations.”Rather than relying solely on top-down compliance, Modigent’s model emphasizes accessibility and field partnership—ensuring safety guidance is practical, responsive, and grounded in real jobsite conditions.“Safety doesn’t always live neatly inside a manual,” said Weldon Miller, Senior Regional Safety Manager, who came up through the trades as a journeyman sheet metal worker. “Our advocates understand that reality, and we focus on the best way to do the job safely—making safety simple and achievable so it becomes part of how the work gets done.”The segment comes as national labor data continues to show construction and mechanical trades among the industries with the highest rates of workplace injuries, reinforcing the need for proactive, people-centered safety leadership as companies plan for the year ahead.This installment of Modigent In Focus sets the stage for additional segments later in 2026, further detailing how the company aligns safety leadership, field experience, and accountability across its growing national footprint. Watch the Modigent In Focus Safety segment: https://youtu.be/t6uC7utJ-l0?si=1AjK6k3r5CwfGFQS ###About ModigentHeadquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Modigent drives innovation and growth nationwide with next-generation infrastructure, technology, and energy solutions. Operating coast-to-coast with a portfolio of specialized brands in HVAC, plumbing, and controls systems, Modigent is known for its commitment to service, collaboration, and integrity. Explore Modigent’s offerings, locations, and career opportunities at https://modigent.com/

Modigent in Focus: People-Led Safety Culture

