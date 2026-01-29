Contemporary Heating and Air Conditioning Seizes Growth in California’s Expanding Defense Contracting Market

Newly integrated Modigent website marks a milestone in the company’s post-acquisition growth.

Defense and advanced technology facilities demand absolute reliability... Our experience in highly regulated, mission-critical spaces has translated naturally into this work.” — Cory Peterson, Director of Construction, Contemporary

PLACENTIA, CA, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Contemporary Heating and Air Conditioning is accelerating growth in California’s expanding defense contracting market, driven by rising demand for specialized mechanical systems that support advanced manufacturing, secure data environments, and defense technology operations.Since joining Modigent in 2025, the company has become increasingly involved in Southern California’s expanding defense and aerospace ecosystem—a period of growth recently marked by the launch of a newly integrated Modigent website—supporting facilities where mechanical performance is directly tied to operational readiness.The company has delivered and continues to support projects for defense contractors including L3Harris Technologies, Anduril Industries, and Airborne Systems, work that requires secure execution, precise environmental control, and systems engineered for long-term reliability.In late 2025, Contemporary completed a comprehensive mechanical and facilities upgrade for L3Harris Technologies, a project executed under strict security protocols and performance benchmarks. The scope extended beyond installation, with Contemporary providing ongoing preventive maintenance for the systems supporting the facility. At Anduril Industries, the company is providing mechanical and operational support as the defense technology firm expands its California footprint, assisting with system upgrades and optimization to meet increasing production and R&D demands. Airborne Systems, a long-standing client, continues to rely on Contemporary for tenant improvement projects and ongoing mechanical maintenance that supports mission-critical defense manufacturing operations.The company’s momentum reflects broader growth across Southern California’s defense and advanced technology sectors. In a recent article, the Los Angeles Times reported that federal defense-related contracts awarded to California companies exceeded $170 million in 2024, fueling continued expansion across Southern California’s defense and aerospace sectors. Many of these facilities support AI-driven systems, aerospace production, and secure data operations—driving demand for precision mechanical infrastructure.“Defense and advanced technology facilities demand absolute reliability,” said Cory Peterson, Director of Construction at Contemporary Heating and Air Conditioning. “These environments require specialized HVAC systems designed for redundancy, precision, and long-term performance. Our experience in highly regulated, mission-critical spaces has translated naturally into this work.”Contemporary’s expansion also aligns with California’s broader data infrastructure and AI growth. New research shows that Los Angeles, San Jose, and San Francisco rank among the nation’s most AI-ready metropolitan regions, reinforcing the state’s role as a hub for data labs, specialty facilities, and secure computing environments.While defense contracting represents a fast-growing segment, healthcare, hospital systems, and pharmaceutical clean rooms remain a core foundation of Contemporary’s business—providing a strong base of experience in environments with similarly rigorous performance and compliance standards.The recently launched website marks Contemporary’s deeper alignment with the Modigent platform, reflecting how the company has scaled since the acquisition. Through Modigent, Contemporary now has access to national resources across talent, operational support, and systems—while maintaining its local leadership, culture, and regional expertise.As project demand continues to rise across both build-side and install-side operations, Contemporary is expanding its workforce and actively seeking experienced project managers, estimators, and field technicians to support defense, data lab, healthcare, and specialty commercial work throughout Southern California.“Contemporary has made tremendous strides by applying technical expertise to some of the market’s most demanding environments,” said Dan Bueschel, CEO of Modigent. “We’re proud of what the team has accomplished and excited to support their continued expansion into new opportunities.”About Contemporary Heating and Air ConditioningFounded in 1985, Contemporary Heating and Air Conditioning is a Southern California-based mechanical provider. The company provides commercial HVAC design-build, installation, retrofit, service, and preventative maintenance solutions for complex facilities requiring precision, reliability, and regulatory compliance. As part of the Modigent family of companies, Contemporary combines regional expertise with national resources to support advanced mechanical projects across California. Learn more at https://www.contempac.com About ModigentHeadquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Modigent drives innovation and growth nationwide with next-generation infrastructure, technology, and energy solutions. Operating coast-to-coast with a portfolio of specialized brands in HVAC, plumbing, and controls systems, Modigent is known for its commitment to service, collaboration, and integrity. Explore Modigent’s offerings, locations, and career opportunities at https://modigent.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.