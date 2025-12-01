INSURANCE TECH EXECUTIVE WILL MUSE ADDRESSES INDEPENDENT AGENT CHALLENGES AT INDUSTRY CROSSROADS

Will Muse, President and Co-Founder of PCG Technologies

When you combine systematic tools with an agent's discipline and consistency, measurable results follow.” — Will Muse, President and Co-Founder of PCG Technologies

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Independent insurance agents face mounting pressure from rising marketing costs and legacy technology systems, even as consumer demand for personalized service reaches new highs, according to a 2025 J.D. Power study. Will Muse, President and Co-Founder of PCG Technologies , recently outlined how emerging digital tools are reshaping agent operations during a company briefing."Independent agents are the backbone of this industry," Muse stated. "For years, they've delivered unmatched service and personal connection. The challenge now is equipping them with digital infrastructure that matches their expertise."Muse’s successful track record in the music and entertainment business in Nashville, Music City USA—where he focused on audience engagement and data-driven growth—informed his approach when he co-founded PCG Technologies with Tennessee based entrepreneur and executive Bernard Porter. The platform provides marketing automation, analytics, and lead generation tools designed for independent insurance professionals.According to company data, PCG Technologies currently works with thousands of independent insurance agents nationwide. The firm reports its clients have collectively generated more than $105 million in revenue using the platform's automation and AI-driven targeting systems."When you combine systematic tools with an agent's discipline and consistency, measurable results follow," Muse said.The company continues developing machine learning and behavioral targeting features aimed at helping agents allocate resources more efficiently while maintaining focus on client service and financial protection strategies.Industry observers note that independent agents hold traditional advantages in personalized service but increasingly compete with direct-to-consumer digital platforms. Technology adoption rates among independent agencies vary widely by region and agency size.For more information about PCG Technologies, visit pcgtech.com. To request an interview with Mr. Muse, contact

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.