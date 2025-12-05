Gulf Coast International Properties® Sponsors VIP Reception for Ann Children’s Fund Jim Breuer Benefit Show

NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gulf Coast International PropertiesSponsors VIP Reception for Ann Children’s Fund Jim Breuer Benefit ShowGulf Coast International Properties(GCIP) proudly served as the VIP Reception Sponsor for The Ann Children’s Fund Jim Breuer Benefit Show. The event, held on November 24, 2025, at The Naples Players at Sugden Theater in downtown Naples, welcomed a sold-out audience for an uplifting evening of laughter and charitable giving.The benefit show featured stand-up comedian and actor Jim Breuer, best known for his time as a cast member on Saturday Night Live from 1995 to 1998. His performance energized the crowd and helped drive critical support for adopted and foster children with severe medical needs.The Ann Children’s Fund (ACF) provides vital assistance to adoptive and foster families facing the challenges of caring for children with significant medical and developmental needs. The organization offers emergency funding for expenses not covered by insurance or other support systems, ensuring families have access to the essential resources required to help their children thrive. ACF operates thanks to the generosity of mission-driven donors who share a commitment to supporting vulnerable children in Collier County and beyond.Tim Savage, Principal of GCIP, was acknowledged for his leadership and dedication in supporting the successful evening.“The Ann Children’s Fund is an incredible resource for families of special needs children, and GCIP was thrilled to be a part of this exciting and meaningful event,” said Vicki Tracy, COO of GCIP. “Sponsoring this event is one of the many ways we express our values as a local business, and it has helped us build new relationships rooted in shared admiration for the remarkable resources that make Naples such a special place.”GCIP remains committed to supporting local organizations that enrich and strengthen the community.About Gulf Coast International PropertiesLocally owned and operated, Gulf Coast International Propertiesis a premier real estate firm specializing in luxury real estate in Naples, Florida. The award-winning company has been recognized by Who’s Who in Luxury Real Estate, a worldwide collection of top brokers representing the finest luxury properties around the globe. The firm has over 100 years of combined experience in the local market.For more information, please contact:Vicki Tracy, COO at (239) 572-3799 or Vicki@gcipnaples.com# # #END

