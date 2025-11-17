Mara Labell of Gulf Coast International Properties Expands Fine Jewelry Presence with NY Showcases & Charity PopUp Event

NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEMedia Contact:Vicki TracyChief Operating Officer, Gulf Coast International Properties(239) 572-3799Email: Vicki@gcipnaples.comWebsite: gcipnaples.comMara Labell of Gulf Coast International PropertiesExpands Fine Jewelry Presence with Prestigious New York Showcases and Local Charity Pop-Up EventGulf Coast International Properties(GCIP) Realtor and fine jewelry designer Mara Labell is expanding her national presence in the luxury jewelry arena, with upcoming features in two of Manhattan’s most esteemed design showcases and the return of her celebrated local event, The Collab – Pop-Up Charity Shopping Event in Naples.On November 20, Labell will debut her fine jewelry collection at RE:FINE at New York’s Museum of Arts and Design (MAD), a premier shopping event during New York Jewelry Week. Selected as one of only 19 international designers, Labell will present her hand-tooled 18-karat gold and gemstone creations at The Store at MAD, where her pieces will remain available for purchase indefinitely. RE:FINE spotlights visionary independent jewelers redefining modern luxury with craftsmanship and originality.In January 2026, Labell will also be among only 50 fine jewelry artists chosen to exhibit at MELEE, an exclusive, trade-only showcase recognized as one of the nation’s top destinations for independent designers. Hosted annually in New York, Paris, and Tucson, MELEE is known for curating the finest rising stars and established names in the industry, uniting them with leading luxury buyers and retailers. MELEE was founded in 2017, born out of the need to connect designers and buyers in an environment as beautiful as the pieces on display. The carefully selected roster of participants is selected based on their aesthetic and skill, with the show committed to staying small and selective to the industry’s top talent and leading brands.Locally, Labell will host her third annual holiday edition of The Collab – Pop-Up Charity Shopping Event from Thursday, December 4 through Saturday, December 6 at a private $30 million Port Royal residence. The three-day celebration will include a Cocktail Party on Thursday, December 4 from 4–8 pm, shopping hours Friday, December 5 from 10 am–5 pm, and Saturday, December 6 from 10 am–2 pm. The event will feature luxury brands including Mara Labell Fine Handmade Jewelry, Yellow Fine Art, Maurigamba Luxury Eyewear, Pelerine Italian Silks, Renew-Yu Natural Health & Beauty, Styling by WhyStyle, Susan Reynolds Handmade Porcelain Art, and Republic of Decor. A portion of all proceeds will benefit Wags to Wishes Animal Rescue, a non-profit dedicated to rescuing and rehoming abused, neglected, and abandoned animals. To attend, please RSVP to Mara@MaraLabell.com.About Mara LabellRaised in her mother’s renowned contemporary fine art gallery, Ms. Labell cultivated an eye for universal beauty and artistry. Since 2010, she has been known for her copyrighted, hand-stitched jewelry, alive with movement and drape. In 2022, she launched her fine jewelry line, transforming her graceful aesthetic into sculptural 18-karat gold, diamonds, and semi-precious stones. Signature collections Dangerous Curves evoke the shimmer of water through sculpted gold arcs, while Your Daily Diamonds offers delicate strands of faceted brilliance, pieces designed to be layered, lived in, and loved.Labell’s exquisite creations are featured in museums and luxury boutiques nationwide. Her work celebrates strength, self-expression, and individuality—encouraging women to gift themselves pieces that embody their own beauty and confidence.About Gulf Coast International PropertiesSupported by Gulf Coast International Properties, Labell continues to merge her artistic vision with luxury real estate expertise, delivering exceptional experiences for her clients in both worlds. Locally owned and operated, Gulf Coast International Propertiesis a premier real estate firm specializing in luxury real estate in Naples, Florida. The award-winning company has over 100 years of combined experience in the local market.To contact Mara directly, please email:Mara@MaraLabell.comFor more information, please contact:Vicki Tracy, COO at (239) 572-3799 or Vicki@gcipnaples.com# # #END

