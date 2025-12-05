Gulf Coast International Properties® Welcomes the Winter Season with Annual Client Appreciation Celebration

NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gulf Coast International Properties(GCIP) celebrated the return of winter residents and the start of Naples’ vibrant social season with its highly anticipated annual Client Appreciation Party, held Thursday, November 20th at the firm’s 3rd Street South office.Guests were transported back in time with a dazzling “Great Gatsby Bash & Roaring ’20s” theme, embracing the glamour, elegance, and exuberance of the Jazz Age. The event brought together hundreds of clients, friends, and community partners for an unforgettable evening designed to honor GCIP’s longstanding relationships and express sincere appreciation for the trust placed in the firm.The block came alive with live big band entertainment, evoking the iconic feel of a 1920s speakeasy, as well as a special surprise guest, the Baron Collier High School marching band drum line. Attendees enjoyed an elevated culinary experience featuring gourmet hors d’oeuvres, handcrafted refreshments, and indulgent desserts expertly prepared by Paradise Hospitality. The stylish event created a vibrant atmosphere that lit up 3rd Street South with laughter, music, and connection.The annual gathering has become a cherished GCIP tradition, one that not only celebrates the return of seasonal residents but also highlights the firm’s continued commitment to fostering community and delivering unparalleled service.“We are always delighted to welcome our clients and friends back to Naples for the season,” said Tim Savage, Principal of Gulf Coast International Properties. “Our pre-season kick-off party was a truly memorable event, and we were thrilled to celebrate with our clients and colleagues. We are deeply grateful for the continued support of our loyal clients and proud to stand alongside them as part of this incredible community.”GCIP looks forward to another successful season of serving the Naples community with exceptional dedication, local expertise, and the personalized service that is the company’s hallmark.About Gulf Coast International PropertiesLocally owned and operated, Gulf Coast International Propertiesis a premier real estate firm specializing in luxury real estate in Naples, Florida. The award-winning company has been recognized by Who’s Who in Luxury Real Estate, a worldwide collection of top brokers representing the finest luxury properties around the globe. The firm has over 100 years of combined experience in the local market.For more information, please contact:Vicki Tracy, COO at (239) 572-3799 or Vicki@gcipnaples.com# # #END

