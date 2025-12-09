cj Advertising Named One of the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For in Nashville and in the Nation for 2025

cj honored as Best and Brightest Companies to Work For

Nashville-based agency has been recognized by the National Association for Business Resources (NABR) as a Best and Brightest Company to Work For.

Our team shows up with purpose every day to serve our clients, support one another, and continue building a culture where people can do their best work.” — Micki Love, President of cj Advertising

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- cj Advertising, a Nashville-based agency dedicated to helping personal injury law firms grow, has been recognized by the National Association for Business Resources (NABR) as a Best and Brightest Company to Work For in both Nashville and the Nation for 2025. The dual recognition marks another milestone for the agency, which has now earned the Nashville award in 2020, 2021, 2023, 2024, and 2025, as well as the national honor for the third year in a row.

The Best and Brightest program identifies companies that excel in key areas such as employee engagement, communication, retention, work-life blend, community involvement, and leadership. Organizations are evaluated against peers across categories that reflect today’s evolving workplace expectations.

“Being recognized on both the local and national levels is a direct reflection of the people who make cj Advertising what it is,” said Micki Love, President of cj Advertising. “Our team shows up with purpose every day to serve our clients, support one another, and continue building a culture where people can do their best work. This honor reinforces the belief we’ve held since day one: when you invest in your people, everything else follows.”

A Culture That Goes Beyond Marketing

As a full-service agency focused exclusively on the growth of personal injury law firms, cj Advertising blends strategy, creative, and performance-backed marketing to help clients expand their impact. But inside the company, culture development is just as important as client success.

cj’s long-standing commitment to community engagement is reflected through Camels with a Cause, a companywide program, named for the agency mascot, that empowers team members to support local nonprofits and charitable efforts throughout the year. The initiative is designed to strengthen the Nashville community while deepening team connection and purpose.

“Our work is centered on helping personal injury law firms make a difference in their communities,” said Love. “It only makes sense that we also show up for our own community. Camels with a Cause gives our team the space to support organizations that matter to them, and that shared purpose is a big part of who we are.”

Celebrating Growth, Stability, and Employee Experience

cj Advertising continues to expand its team and capabilities as personal injury firms invest more heavily in data-driven marketing and growth strategy. The agency’s emphasis on professional development, cross-team collaboration, and transparent communication has contributed to high engagement scores and long-term employee retention, key drivers recognized by the Best and Brightest program.

“Our people are the reason clients choose us and stay with us,” Love added. “We’re proud of this recognition, but even more proud of the culture that earned it.”

About cj Advertising

For 31 years, cj Advertising has been a trusted partner for law firm marketing, specializing in personal injury law. They leverage data-driven strategies and creative excellence to help firms grow. cj offers a comprehensive suite of services, including video production, website design, digital marketing (SEO, PPC, social media), and strategic media buying (TV, CTV, radio, digital, and outdoor). Their deep understanding of law firm operations allows them to craft effective, tailored marketing plans that drive results. Beyond marketing, cj Advertising is committed to the community through its Camels with a Cause program. Visit their website to learn more.

