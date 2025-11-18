Tyler Mann Injury Law Launches 'Soles for the Season' Campaign to Provide Shoes for Huntsville Children

Give kids confidence this season, one step at a time.

Community-Driven Initiative Partners with HEALS, Inc., Huntsville Havoc, and Academy Sports + Outdoors to Support Local Students

HUNTSVILLE, AL, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tyler Mann Injury Law announced the launch of "Soles for the Season," a holiday campaign designed to put new shoes on the feet of Huntsville-area children who need them most. Running from November 17 through December 11, 2025, the initiative invites community members to help provide footwear for local students in grades 1-8 through a simple online entry system.

For every entry submitted through the campaign website, Tyler Mann Injury Law will donate $1 to HEALS, Inc., a Huntsville-based nonprofit dedicated to meeting the basic needs of students so they can focus on learning and succeed in school.

"Too many kids in our community go without basic necessities like proper shoes," said Tyler Mann, founding attorney at Tyler Mann Injury Law. "We're giving people an easy way to help, and together we can make sure these children have what they need to walk into school with dignity."

The campaign requires no purchase or donation to participate. All entries will be automatically entered for a chance to win a $250 Academy Sports + Outdoors gift card and exclusive access to Tyler's luxury suite at a Huntsville Havoc home game. The winner will be announced on Friday, December 12, 2025.

During the week of December 15, Tyler Mann will visit a local Academy Sports + Outdoors location for a special shopping day to purchase new shoes on behalf of all campaign participants. The shoes will be distributed to children through HEALS, Inc.'s network of school partnerships.

The campaign is conducted in partnership with the Huntsville Havoc, where Tyler Mann Injury Law serves as the Official Injury Attorneys, along with HEALS, Inc., and Academy Sports + Outdoors.

Enter the campaign and help provide shoes for Huntsville children by filling out the form on the firm’s website. Entries are open through December 11, 2025.

About HEALS, Inc.

HEALS, Inc. works to eliminate barriers to education by providing essential resources to students in need throughout the Huntsville area. Through partnerships with local schools, the organization supplies clothing, shoes, hygiene products, and other necessities that help students attend school ready to learn.

About Tyler Mann Injury Law

Tyler Mann Injury Law focuses on personal injury law, including motor vehicle accidents, workers’ compensation claims, and premises liability. Based out of Huntsville, Alabama, the firm offers free, no-obligation consultations across North Alabama to accident and injury victims. Since opening its doors, Tyler Mann Injury Law has recovered more than $30,000,000 on behalf of injury victims.

