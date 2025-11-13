Tyler Mann Injury Law and the Huntsville Havoc Launch Children’s Shoe Drive

Tyler Mann Injury Law and the Huntsville Havoc Launch Shoe Drive

Annual Campaign Partners with HEALS, Inc. and Academy Sports + Outdoors to Provide New Shoes for Huntsville Children

Every child deserves to feel confident and supported, especially during the holidays” — Tyler Mann, Founding Attorney

HUNTSVILLE, AL, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tyler Mann Injury Law announced the launch of its Soles of the Season Children's Shoe Drive, a community-powered initiative designed to provide brand-new shoes to Huntsville-area children in need during the holiday season. The campaign, conducted in partnership with the Huntsville Havoc, HEALS, Inc., and Academy Sports + Outdoors, aims to ensure every child in the community can walk into the classroom with confidence.

Community members can participate in three ways:

1) Donate at Huntsville Havoc home games: Bring brand-new, child-sized shoes for grades 1-8 to Huntsville Havoc home games on November 21 against Pensacola and December 7 against Roanoke. Fans who donate shoes at the Tyler Mann Injury Law booth inside the arena will receive Havoc Rewards Points.

2) Drop off at our designated collection point: Bring brand-new, child-sized shoes for grades 1-8 anytime between November 17 and December 11, 2025. Location details provided by the Havoc. Participants will receive Havoc Rewards Points.

3) Enter online to support the cause: Submit an entry through the campaign website. No purchase or donation is required to enter. For each entry submitted through the campaign website, Tyler Mann Injury Law will donate $1 to HEALS, Inc., up to $3,000, to purchase new shoes for children across the community. During the week of December 15, 2025, Tyler Mann will visit a local Academy Sports + Outdoors location for a special shopping day to buy shoes on behalf of campaign supporters.

All campaign participants will be entered for a chance to win a $250 Academy Sports + Outdoors gift card and exclusive access to Tyler's luxury suite at a Huntsville Havoc home game. Entries are open from November 17 through December 11, 2025, with the winner announced on December 12, 2025.

"Every child deserves to feel confident and supported, especially during the holidays," said Tyler Mann, founding attorney at Tyler Mann Injury Law. "This campaign brings our community together to make a real difference in the lives of local students who need it most."

About Tyler Mann Injury Law

Tyler Mann Injury Law focuses on personal injury law, including motor vehicle accidents, workers’ compensation claims, and premises liability. Based out of Huntsville, Alabama, the firm offers free, no-obligation consultations across North Alabama to accident and injury victims. Since opening its doors, Tyler Mann Injury Law has recovered more than $30,000,000 on behalf of injury victims.

