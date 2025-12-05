Sarju Ranjit: Edmonton Realtor Recognized for Community Leadership and Client Service

Sarju Ranjit

With over a decade of experience, Sarju Ranjit combines architectural insight with multicultural understanding to serve Edmonton's diverse real estate market.

EDMONTON, ALBERTA, CANADA, December 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sarju Ranjit , an Edmonton based realtor, is recognized for over a decade of experience in residential real estate. After earning a degree in IT and an MBA in the United States, Sarju transitioned into real estate upon moving to Canada. He now serves clients across Edmonton, assisting both buyers and sellers with property transactions and new home purchases.Sarju integrates architectural insight and knowledge of building construction into his real estate services. He is fluent in multiple languages, allowing him to engage with Edmonton’s multicultural community. His methodology focuses on building client relationships through trust and transparency.Sarju has been recognized within the top three percent of eXp Realty agents across Canada and the United States. He is a five-time ICON Award recipient, acknowledging consistent performance and client service. Additionally, Sarju co-founded the I Help Foundation, a charitable organization that supports disadvantaged individuals.

