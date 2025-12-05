Jaimie Slingerland: Realtor Offers Construction Insight for Home Sales in Lethbridge

Jaimie Slingerland

LETHBRIDGE, ALBERTA, CANADA, December 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jaimie Slingerland, a realtor with over five years of experience in the Southern Alberta housing market, provides services in Lethbridge and surrounding areas. Operating under 2 Percent Realty, Jaimie focuses on listing and marketing residential properties within a 45-minute radius, including Taber, Raymond, Fort Macleod, and Barons. He became a REALTORin 2020 after working in construction, which informs his property evaluation and client guidance.Jaimie offers full-service representation with a 2% commission structure, aiming to preserve client equity. His business is centered on listings, offering tailored pricing strategies and marketing. His construction background is applied to acreages and residential properties, assisting sellers in positioning homes and helping buyers understand potential. Clients have described Jaimie as candid, meticulous, and steady.Jaimie has facilitated over 80 real estate transactions. Many clients who previously faced challenges generating interest experienced renewed momentum and multiple offers under Jaimie's guidance.

