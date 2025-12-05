Charlene, Founder of LMC Real Estate Inc., Shapes Edmonton's Real Estate Industry

Miss. Charlene

Real estate broker with nearly a decade of industry insight brings a comprehensive approach to transactions and agent development in Alberta.

EDMONTON, ALBERTA, CANADA, December 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Miss. Charlene , founder and broker of LMC Real Estate Inc. , has emerged as a professional voice in Edmonton's real estate sector . With nearly a decade of experience, Charlene's boutique brokerage handles residential, commercial, rural, and property management transactions, emphasizing quality over volume.Charlene's methodology is rooted in originality, research, and field experience, spanning land development, infill projects, building, and property oversight. Her career includes work with both boutique firms and large real estate offices, providing a comprehensive understanding of property development, marketing, and evaluation. This perspective informs her strategic approach to real estate.Beyond brokerage operations, Charlene influences Alberta's real estate culture by offering a post-licensing, in-person practicum. This program guides newly licensed agents through contract fundamentals, property evaluation, ethical professionalism, and organic lead generation. Offered independently to agents from any brokerage, it reinforces her commitment to industry standards.

