Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise and Nokia deliver end-to-end network solutions

COLOMBES, AND HELSINKI, FINLAND, FRANCE, December 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise and Nokia strengthen strategic partnership to deliver an end-to-end portfolio of advanced network solutions that support the digital transformation of critical industries.- Joint solution recently deployed at Ikos Resorts (Greece), Pantai Jerudong Hospital (Brunei) and Wembley Park (UK) to establish future-proof, reliable, scalable campus-wide fiber networks.- Latest deployments underscore success of Nokia and ALE 5-year partnership which has led to more than 100 global enterprise customers collectively.Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise in partnership with Nokia, today have announced that their joint networking solutions have been deployed by Ikos Resorts (Greece), Pantai Jerudong Hospital (Brunei) and Wembley Park, UK, to help modernize and future-proof their respective campus networks. The deployments will help establish a campus-wide fiber-based LAN network capable of delivering multi-gigabit data speeds to customers. These recent wins mark a significant milestone in its 5-year partnership with ALE and add to a long list of successful deployments at some of the world’s most demanding projects like Grand Paris Express, Montreal Railways and Okada Manila Resort.Nokia’s Optical LAN provides enterprises and campuses with a high-capacity fiber-based network capable of supporting the growing bandwidth needs for all in-campus devices and applications. Integrated into ALE’s comprehensive network offering for enterprise in-building and campus connectivity, the technology offers significant advantages, including lower energy consumption and total cost of ownership.ALE’s advanced LAN and Wi-Fi provide an automated solution that efficiently and securely onboard devices while securing the network thanks to asset discovery and classification, virtual segmentation and continuous monitoring. Features include Layer 2 services, HPOE and optional redundant uplinks.By integrating their respective networking portfolios, the two companies are uniquely positioned to meet the evolving demands of complex environments such as Hospitality segments where resorts like Ikos are using their combined solution to connect hundreds of bedrooms across their luxury all-inclusive sites. With Nokia and ALE, Ikos was able to run their guest services, CCTV, voice, Wi-Fi, and building safety sensors through a single, high availability network architecture. The fiber infrastructure also helped to save space and reduce the number of network layers.“By combining ALE’s agile enterprise networking solutions with Nokia’s carrier-grade infrastructure, we offer a comprehensive portfolio that addresses the unique needs of critical industries. Our partnership is built on trust, innovation, and a shared commitment to customer success.", Sandrine El Khodry, EVP Global Sales & Marketing at Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise"Our collaboration with Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise allows us to deliver end-to-end, mission-critical solutions that go beyond traditional boundaries. We are proud of the joint successes we’ve achieved and look forward to enabling even more transformative projects together," Matthieu Bourguignon, Senior Vice-President, Head of Europe at NokiaAs a market leader in optical fiber solutions and a trusted integrator in enterprise communications, Nokia and ALE have deployed their joint solution into more than 100 enterprises globally.About Alcatel-Lucent EnterpriseAlcatel-Lucent Enterprise provides secure networking and communication solutions which enable organizations and industries to accelerate their operational efficiencies and competitiveness. In the Cloud. On Premises. Hybrid.All solutions have built-in security, limited environmental impact and are fully compliant with data protection requirements of organizations and individuals at a national sovereignty and international industry level.Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise focus on three pillars: Environment Sustainability, Social Responsibility, and Corporate Governance, providing technology solutions for the good of the environment, people, and business.Over 100 years of innovation have made the company a trusted advisor to more than a million customers across the world.With headquarters in France and 3,400 business partners worldwide, Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise achieves an effective global reach with a local focus.About NokiaNokia is a global leader in connectivity for the AI era. With expertise across fixed, mobile, and transport networks, powered by the innovation of Nokia Bell Labs, we’re advancing connectivity to secure a brighter world.Media InquiriesNokia Communications, CorporateEmail: Press.Services@nokia.com

