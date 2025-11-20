Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise launches API Sphere, a new API platform for seamless partner integration and collaboration

COLOMBES, FRANCE, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise , a leading provider of secure networking and communication solutions that enable organizations and industries to accelerate their operational efficiencies and competitiveness, is proud to announce the launch of ALE API Sphere, its new API platform designed to provide secure, real-time access to ALE’s product, service, and commercial data.This strategic initiative marks a major step in ALE’s digital transformation journey, enabling closer collaboration and greater operational efficiency across its global partner network.With ALE API Sphere, partners can directly integrate their systems with ALE’s ecosystem to access up-to-date information on assets, products, services, discounts, and inventory — all through a single, unified and reliable interface.For example, one API enables partners to retrieve detailed information for specific part numbers, making it easy to enrich and maintain their own product databases. Another, the Inventory API, provides real-time visibility into stock levels, allowing partners to improve demand planning, ensure faster order fulfillment, and strengthen supply chain collaboration with ALE.The platform simplifies data exchange, accelerates business processes, and strengthens alignment between ALE and its partners, ensuring faster, more reliable customer support and enhanced business agility.ALE API Sphere represents the first step in building a broader digital ecosystem for partners.Over time, ALE will continue to expand the platform, adding new APIs, capabilities, and services to further support innovation, collaboration, and business growth across the entire partner community.“At Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise, we are committed to providing seamless collaboration and efficiency to our global partner network. ALE API Sphere is a significant milestone in strengthening our digital ecosystem, enabling faster access to insights, and empowering our partners to deliver value to customers worldwide.” Jean-Pierre Roullin, VP Information Systems & TechnologyAbout Alcatel-Lucent EnterpriseAlcatel-Lucent Enterprise provides secure networking and communication solutions that enable organizations and industries to accelerate their operational efficiencies and competitiveness. In the Cloud. On Premises. Hybrid.All solutions have built-in security, limited environmental impact and are fully compliant with data protection requirements of organizations and individuals at a national sovereignty and international industry level.Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise focuses on three pillars: Environmental Sustainability, Social Responsibility, and Corporate Governance. It provides technology solutions for the good of the environment, people, and business.Over 100 years of innovation have made the company a trusted advisor to more than a million customers across the world.With headquarters in France and 3,400 business partners worldwide, Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise achieves an effective global reach with a local focus.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.