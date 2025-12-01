Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise launches outdoor Wi-Fi 7 access points for harsh environments

ALE extends Wi-Fi 7 portfolio beyond indoor environments enabling enterprises, campuses and industrial organizations to deploy networks in challenging locations

COLOMBES, FRANCE, December 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise , a leading provider of secure networking and communication solutions that enable organizations and industries to accelerate their operational efficiencies and competitiveness, today announces the release of the Alcatel-Lucent OmniAccess® Stellar AP1570 series (AP1571 & AP1572) and the Alcatel-Lucent OmniAccessStellar AP1561, ruggedized outdoor Wi-Fi 7 (802.11be) access points, to deliver next-generation performance, reliability, and security for demanding deployments.Digital transformation has accelerated the use of connected devices in outdoor environments. From video surveillance cameras, smart lighting and sensors to AR/VR guided tours and transit systems, reliable and high-performing connectivity outdoors has become mission-critical for many industries. The new outdoor access points combine Wi-Fi 7 performance with industrial-grade ruggedness, enabling consistent coverage and capacity in challenging conditions such as direct sunlight, temperature swings, moisture, dust or electrical surges.The OmniAccess Stellar AP1561, an entry-level outdoor access point, combines 3 radios: triple-band on 2.4 GHz, 5 GHz, and 6 GHz. Offering up to 9.3 Gbps throughput, the AP1561 ensures seamless connectivity and a 2.5 multi-gig Ethernet uplink combo port that improves wired performance. The access point is tailored for simple, cost-effective outdoor deployment.The OmniAccess Stellar AP1570, a mid-level outdoor access point, combines 5 radios: triple-band on 2.4 GHz, 5 GHz, and 6 GHz, a dedicated scanning radio for continuous monitoring and integrated Bluetooth and Zigbee radios to support IoT and location-based services. Offering up to 9.3 Gbps throughput, the AP1570 ensures seamless connectivity for bandwidth-intensive and high-density environments and a 10GE multi-gig Ethernet uplink combo port that eliminates wired bottlenecks. The mid-level access point is designed for scalable and complex outdoor deployment.To ensure industrial reliability, the Alcatel-Lucent OmniAccessStellar AP1570 series and AP1561 have IP67-rated design built to withstand extreme weather conditions, and extended temperature ranges. They also feature built-in surge protection.The AP1570 and AP1561 complement ALE’s indoor Wi-Fi 7 lineup with the Alcatel-Lucent OmniAccessStellar AP1511 and AP1521. The full series will include upcoming APs to respond to all customer connectivity needs (indoor, outdoor, and from SMBs to large and complex deployments). Based on a distributed control architecture, the new generation access points remove the need for a central controller, which reduces TCO. They also offer increased security with WPA3 and optional MACsec encryption and enhanced flexibility and scalability.Jorge Arasanz, Product Line Manager, OmniAccess Stellar at Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise said: “Our new ruggedized Wi-Fi 7 access points provide the same optimum level of connectivity as our regular Wi-Fi 7 products but with additional features that make them robust and secure enough to cope with all the challenges that come with outdoor or harsh environments. We are proud to be extending our range of connectivity solutions to respond to the individual needs of our vertical sector customers”.The Alcatel-Lucent OmniAccess Stellar access points and the Alcatel-Lucent OmniSwitchfamily can be managed and monitored through Alcatel-Lucent OmniVistaNetwork Management, a unified AI-powered network management platform available in both on-premises and cloud versions. It streamlines the onboarding process for users and IoT devices and optimizes network operation automation with detailed analytics and insights.###About Alcatel-Lucent EnterpriseAlcatel-Lucent Enterprise provides secure networking and communication solutions which enable organizations and industries to accelerate their operational efficiencies and competitiveness. In the Cloud. On Premises. Hybrid.All solutions have built-in security, limited environmental impact and are fully compliant with data protection requirements of organizations and individuals at a national sovereignty and international industry level.Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise focus on three pillars: Environment Sustainability, Social Responsibility, and Corporate Governance, providing technology solutions for the good of the environment, people, and business.Over 100 years of innovation have made the company a trusted advisor to more than a million customers across the world.With headquarters in France and 3,400 business partners worldwide, Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise achieves an effective global reach with a local focus.

