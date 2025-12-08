Seeweb expands its Cloud GPU offering with new NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000-based instances

Premium performance for AI, advanced simulation, and visual computing, with the flexibility of the European cloud

MILANO, MILANO, ITALY, December 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Seeweb, a European cloud provider specializing in high-performance infrastructure and connectivity services, today announces the expansion of its Cloud Server GPU portfolio with the introduction of the new NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 GPUs. This solution is designed to meet the needs of organizations that require enterprise-level computational power, reliability, and maximum scalability within a flexible and secure cloud environment.With this upgrade, Seeweb reinforces its position as a leading European cloud provider for high-intensity compute workloads, offering premium GPU technology within an infrastructure that is fully compliant with EU regulations, low-latency, and ensures complete data sovereignty.Premium performance for the most advanced applicationsThe NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 is a GPU designed for the most demanding professional environments, combining next-generation architecture, large memory capacity, and enterprise-grade stability.Thanks to its premium positioning, the NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 is ideal for projects that require consistent performance, precision, reliability, and the ability to scale rapidly.For businesses, this translates into a significant reduction in compute times, faster development cycles, and overall improved application quality.Maximum cloud flexibility with advanced automationSeeweb’s Cloud Server GPU platform combines high-end hardware with advanced orchestration and automation tools. The new RTX PRO 6000-based instances are fully integrated with:• Terraform, for managing infrastructure through Infrastructure as Code (IaC);• Skypilot, to simplify the deployment and portability of AI and ML workloads.This integration enables DevOps teams, data scientists, and platform engineers to provision GPU resources on demand, scale dynamically, and optimize costs, while maintaining the highest levels of performance.Industries benefiting from RTX PRO 6000 Cloud Server GPUsThe new NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000-based Cloud GPU instances are designed to accelerate a wide range of advanced workloads, from the development and inference of Artificial Intelligence applications to data science and large-scale data analytics, all the way to high-performance computing (HPC) for advanced scientific research.The new graphics card also enables AI-based rendering and graphics for the creation of highly realistic simulations and designs, along with high-performance video pipelines for multimedia content and real-time streaming. The same architecture further accelerates the development of next-generation video games, opening up new creative and production possibilities through the use of AI.In these scenarios, the combination of premium computing power and cloud flexibility represents a key enabler for innovation and faster time-to-market.The reliability of the European cloudAs a European cloud provider, Seeweb delivers secure, high-performance infrastructures that fully comply with the highest international standards for data protection and service continuity. Customers benefit from data centers located in Europe, full compliance with EU regulations, high-performance connectivity, enterprise-grade SLAs, and dedicated professional support.With the introduction of NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 GPUs into its cloud offering, Seeweb makes a new powerful technology available while maintaining the highest levels of control, security, and compliance.Learn more about Seeweb Cloud Server GPUs: https://www.seeweb.it/en/products/cloud-server-gpu

