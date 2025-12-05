Governor Abbott Reappoints Chang, Partee To Texas Commission On The Arts

TEXAS, December 5 - December 5, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott reappointed Theresa Chang and Karen Partee to the Texas Commission on the Arts for terms set to expire on August 31, 2031. The Commission fosters the development of a receptive climate for the arts that will culturally enrich and benefit state citizens in their daily lives and attract outstanding artists to become state residents.

Theresa Chang of Houston is an attorney in Harris County. She previously served as Judge of Harris County Civil Court #2. She is a member of the State Bar of Texas, Law Focused Education, Inc. Board of Directors, and the South Texas College of Law Board of Directors and Executive Committee. She is a former member of the University of Houston Board of Regents, Asian American Bar Association of Houston Board of Directors, and the Commission for Lawyer Discipline. Additionally, she is a member of the Houston Grand Opera Underwriters, Theater Under of the Stars Board of Directors, Asia Society of Texas Board of Directors, and the Chinese Community Center Board of Directors and Executive Committee. Chang received a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering from National Taiwan University, a Master of Science in Chemical Engineering from Texas A&M University Kingsville, and a Juris Doctor from South Texas College of Law.

Karen Partee of McKinney is executive vice president and chief marketing officer of Texas Bank and Trust Company and has served as chair of the Texas Commission on the Arts since January 2024. She is a certified financial marketing professional through the Institute of Certified Bankers and a board member of the American Bankers Association’s (ABA) School of Bank Marketing and the ABA Certified Financial Marketing Professionals Board. Additionally, she is a national board member of the Texas Tech Alumni Association, past president and a sustaining member of the Junior League of Longview, and a former member of The University of Texas at Tyler College of Arts and Sciences Advisory Board and the Longview Museum of Fine Arts Advisory Board. Partee received a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from Texas Tech University, an honors diploma from the ABA School of Bank Marketing and Management, and a certification from the American Institute of Bankers.