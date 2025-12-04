Governor Abbott Appoints Three To Governing Board For The Texas School For The Deaf

TEXAS, December 4 - December 4, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott reappointed Heather “Hex” Lightfoot and appointed Gregorio Mata and Oscar Ocuto, Ed.D. to the Governing Board of the Texas School for the Deaf (TSD) for terms set to expire on January 31, 2031. The board oversees the provision of all TSD services, and is responsible for budget preparation, policy adoption, and the appointment of the superintendent.

Heather “Hex” Lightfoot of Austin is a mother of three children, one of whom is DeafBlind, one of whom is Deaf, and one of whom is hearing. In addition to serving as a mother and an advocate for Deaf and DeafBlind Texans, she is a transition consultant on the Texas Deafblind Project and serves on the Board of Directors of the American Society for Deaf Children. She received a Bachelor of Arts in graphic design from Gallaudet University and has a Master of Education in special education, specializing in orientation and mobility, from Texas Tech University.

Gregorio Mata of Edinburg is an operations and data associate at Activating Change. He is a member of the Texas School for the Deaf District Advisory Committee and volunteers as a team lead for the Children’s Association for Maximum Potential. Mata received a Bachelor of Arts in Government from Gallaudet University and a Master of Public Administration from Lamar University.

Oscar Ocuto, Ed.D. of Manchaca is an assistant professor of Education at Gallaudet University. He is a member of the National Association of the Deaf, American Association of University Professors, and the Gallaudet University Faculty Development Committee. Ocuto received a Bachelor of Arts in Secondary Education and English and a Master of Arts in Deaf Education from Gallaudet University and a Doctorate of Deaf Education from Lamar University.