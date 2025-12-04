Governor Abbott Statement On SCOTUS Redistricting Ruling

TEXAS, December 4 - December 4, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today issued the following statement after the United States Supreme Court ruled Texas can use the 2025 congressional redistricting maps:

"We won! Texas is officially—and legally—more red. The U.S. Supreme Court restored the redistricting maps passed by Texas that were based on constitutional principles and Supreme Court precedent. The new congressional districts better align our representation in Washington D.C. with the values of our state. This is a victory for Texas voters, for common sense, and for the U.S. Constitution."