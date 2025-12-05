Moffitt Services Activates Nationwide Winter Storm Response Program to Support Communities and Critical Infrastructure

Moffitt Services Winter Storm Emergency Response Moffitt Services Bulk Fuel Delivery Truck Moffitt Services Kerosene Bulk Tank

Providing nationwide 24/7 winter storm support with emergency fuel, kerosene, water, debris removal, and critical site services.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As winter storms threaten communities across the United States, Moffitt Services, a Houston-based leader in emergency support and site-service logistics, has activated its Nationwide Winter Storm Response Program . This specialized division provides rapid 24/7 assistance for water extraction, potable water delivery, debris removal, sanitation services, heavy-equipment hauling, and winter-critical fuel support in regions impacted by severe freezing conditions.From Texas to the Midwest to the Northeast, winter events continue to cause burst pipes, flooding, utility failures, transportation shutdowns, and operational downtime. Moffitt Services has expanded national readiness to respond to municipalities, commercial properties, industrial facilities, transportation fleets, and emergency agencies across the country.“Winter storms can disrupt entire regions in hours — and the consequences can be severe,” said Rusty Moffitt, President and CEO of Moffitt Services. “Our teams mobilize around the clock nationwide to deliver water, fuel, debris removal, and support for first responders. When disaster hits, people need a partner who can act fast, and that’s exactly what we provide.”Nationwide Winter Storm Response Services• Water Extraction & Flood CleanupIndustrial vacuum trucks, wet/dry extraction systems, and submersible pumps remove storm-related water quickly to prevent structural and environmental damage.• Potable Water DeliverySafe drinking water delivered across the nation to homes, businesses, hospitals, shelters, and utility providers experiencing frozen or compromised water systems.• Roll-Off Dumpsters & Debris Removal10–40 yard temporary dumpsters and waste-management support for cleanup after ice damage, pipe bursts, building failures, and infrastructure disruptions.• Heavy Equipment Hauling & TransportLicensed nationwide haulers equipped to move essential equipment and materials for restoration operations, construction teams, and emergency responders.• Sanitation & Portable Toilet ServicesPortable toilets, hand-washing stations, and sanitation units for displaced residents, first responders, and temporary shelter sites.• 24/7 Nationwide Emergency ResponseTeams on standby around the clock to support government agencies, utilities, commercial operations, and residential communities whenever winter storms strike.Critical Fuel & Kerosene Delivery for Winter EmergenciesDuring winter storms, fuel access becomes a life-safety priority. Moffitt Services provides emergency delivery of diesel, gasoline, and kerosene to support generators, home heating systems, fleets, and essential service operations.Key Fuel Support Capabilities:Rapid deployment of kerosene to homes, commercial buildings, and critical facilities relying on kerosene-based heaters during power outages. Diesel Delivery for Generators & Heavy EquipmentEnsuring continuous power for hospitals, water plants, shelters, data centers, and essential infrastructure.• Fleet Fueling for Emergency Vehicles & Utility CrewsKeeping response teams, repair crews, and transportation fleets running around the clock.• Large-Volume Fuel Supply for Industrial UseImmediate bulk delivery for industrial sites, refineries, logistics centers, and energy-sector operations impacted by freezing temperatures.Whether supplying heating fuel to a community in crisis or powering generators for mission-critical operations, Moffitt Services delivers reliable fuel support anywhere winter conditions strike.A Houston-Based Company with National ReachMoffitt Services has a proven history of responding to hurricanes, freezes, tornadoes, industrial incidents, and environmental emergencies. The expansion of its winter storm division reinforces the company’s commitment to keeping communities safe and operational across the nation.“Whether it’s Texas, Oklahoma, Colorado, the Midwest, or the Northeast — our team is ready,” added Moffitt. “We’re proud to support communities across the nation with dependable service when they need it most.”About Moffitt ServicesHeadquartered in Houston, Texas, Moffitt Services is a nationwide provider of on-site fuel delivery, lubricants, logistics support, and disaster-response services. The company serves customers across the continental United States, delivering reliable, mission-critical solutions designed to keep businesses and communities moving through every emergency.📞 281-205-7577📧 info@moffittservices.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.