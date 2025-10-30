Pure Wellness Chiropractic Expands to Milford, Delaware — Opening November 4th

Pure Wellness Chiropractor Leader Delaware Pure Wellness Chiropractor Back Pain Middletown Delaware Jessica Cortellino, D.C.

MILFORD, DE, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pure Wellness Chiropractic , one of Delaware’s most trusted names in chiropractic care and natural health, is proud to announce the opening of its newest location in Milford, Delaware, on Tuesday, November 4th, 2025.The new office, located at 77 Milford Neck Rd, Milford, DE 19963, will be led by Dr. Jessica Cortellino, a highly experienced chiropractor dedicated to helping patients achieve long-term spinal health, pain relief, and improved mobility through personalized care.Expanding Access to Quality Chiropractic Care in MilfordPure Wellness Chiropractic’s expansion to Milford marks another step in the company’s mission to make high-quality chiropractic and wellness services more accessible throughout Delaware. The new clinic will initially operate on a limited schedule, with office hours on Tuesdays from 8:00 AM to 12:00 PM and Thursdays from 8:00 AM to 1:00 PM, with additional hours expected as patient demand grows.Patients can schedule appointments by calling (302) 215-0313 or by visiting purewellchiro.com/locations/milford Chiropractic Services Tailored for Milford ResidentsPure Wellness Chiropractic – Milford will provide a full range of services designed to treat and prevent musculoskeletal pain and promote total-body wellness. Services include:• Posture and spinal correction therapy• Injury and rehabilitation care• Preventive wellness and mobility programs“Milford is a growing and vibrant community, and we’re excited to help residents experience better movement, better health, and a better quality of life through chiropractic care,” said Dr. Jessica Cortellino, lead chiropractor for the new location. “Our approach focuses on addressing the root cause of pain—not just the symptoms—so patients can enjoy lasting relief and long-term results.”About Pure Wellness ChiropracticPure Wellness Chiropractic is a leading chiropractic and wellness provider serving Delaware communities with a patient-centered approach focused on natural healing, corrective care, and long-term wellness. With locations across the state, Pure Wellness combines state-of-the-art technology and evidence-based care to help individuals and families live pain-free and perform at their best.Media ContactPure Wellness ChiropracticEmail: info@purewellchiro.comPhone: (302) 215-0313Website: purewellchiro.comMilford Location: purewellchiro.com/locations/milford

