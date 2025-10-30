Pure Wellness Chiropractic Expands to Milford, Delaware — Opening November 4th
Pure Wellness Chiropractic opens in Milford, DE, led by Dr. Jessica Cortellino—offering expert spine care, pain relief, and family wellness.
The new office, located at 77 Milford Neck Rd, Milford, DE 19963, will be led by Dr. Jessica Cortellino, a highly experienced chiropractor dedicated to helping patients achieve long-term spinal health, pain relief, and improved mobility through personalized care.
Expanding Access to Quality Chiropractic Care in Milford
Pure Wellness Chiropractic’s expansion to Milford marks another step in the company’s mission to make high-quality chiropractic and wellness services more accessible throughout Delaware. The new clinic will initially operate on a limited schedule, with office hours on Tuesdays from 8:00 AM to 12:00 PM and Thursdays from 8:00 AM to 1:00 PM, with additional hours expected as patient demand grows.
Patients can schedule appointments by calling (302) 215-0313 or by visiting purewellchiro.com/locations/milford
Chiropractic Services Tailored for Milford Residents
Pure Wellness Chiropractic – Milford will provide a full range of services designed to treat and prevent musculoskeletal pain and promote total-body wellness. Services include:
• Chiropractic adjustments for back, neck, and joint pain
• Posture and spinal correction therapy
• Injury and rehabilitation care
• Preventive wellness and mobility programs
“Milford is a growing and vibrant community, and we’re excited to help residents experience better movement, better health, and a better quality of life through chiropractic care,” said Dr. Jessica Cortellino, lead chiropractor for the new location. “Our approach focuses on addressing the root cause of pain—not just the symptoms—so patients can enjoy lasting relief and long-term results.”
About Pure Wellness Chiropractic
Pure Wellness Chiropractic is a leading chiropractic and wellness provider serving Delaware communities with a patient-centered approach focused on natural healing, corrective care, and long-term wellness. With locations across the state, Pure Wellness combines state-of-the-art technology and evidence-based care to help individuals and families live pain-free and perform at their best.
